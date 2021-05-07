Crestview 9, Paulding 5
CONVOY — Paulding came up short in its goal of at least a share of the Northwest Conference title as the Panthers fell to league unbeaten Crestview 9-5.
Kaeli Bustos and Maci Kauser each had a pair of base hits for Paulding while Leigha Egnor struck out seven in the circle.
Paulding 111 002 0 - 5 5 5
Crestview 230 200 x - 9 7 2
Records: Crestview 17-6 (7-0 NWC), Paulding 16-3 (4-2 NWC).
Winning pitcher: Kali Small (7 innings, 5 runs, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 6 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Leigha Egnor (6 innings, 9 runs, 5 earned, 7 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Kaeli Bustos 2 singles; Maci Kauser 2 singles; Leigha Egnor double. (Crestview) - Raegan Hammons 2 doubles, 3 runs; Bailey Gregory single, double; Katelyn Castle triple.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.