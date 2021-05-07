Crestview 9, Paulding 5

CONVOY — Paulding came up short in its goal of at least a share of the Northwest Conference title as the Panthers fell to league unbeaten Crestview 9-5.

Kaeli Bustos and Maci Kauser each had a pair of base hits for Paulding while Leigha Egnor struck out seven in the circle.

Paulding 111 002 0 - 5 5 5

Crestview 230 200 x - 9 7 2

Records: Crestview 17-6 (7-0 NWC), Paulding 16-3 (4-2 NWC).

Winning pitcher: Kali Small (7 innings, 5 runs, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 6 strikeouts).

Losing pitcher: Leigha Egnor (6 innings, 9 runs, 5 earned, 7 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks).

Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Kaeli Bustos 2 singles; Maci Kauser 2 singles; Leigha Egnor double. (Crestview) - Raegan Hammons 2 doubles, 3 runs; Bailey Gregory single, double; Katelyn Castle triple.

