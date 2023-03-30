Twice Archbold senior hurler Natalie Nofziger was in a dangerous no-out situation, and twice she was able to get her team out of it, the second being the most important as she pitched herself out of a bases-loaded jam to give the Blue Streaks a 2-1 road win over Defiance on Thursday.
Going into the final frame with a 2-0 lead, Nofziger had been mostly dominant, giving up only four hits, and shutting the Bulldogs (1-1) out to this point. But when Taighen Zipfel led off the bottom of seven with a double, Vida Casarez followed that with a walk and Lindsay Roth clubbed her second single of the game, the Blue Streaks (2-1) quickly found themselves in muddy water.
Archbold first-year head coach Sarah Dominique took a trip to the mound to calm things down, and though nerves were high Nofziger knew exactly what she needed to do at that moment.
“It was definitely stressful,” the senior said. “But I knew I just had to throw strikes.”
That’s exactly what she did, setting down Amira Jallad via punchout in three pitches and then sitting down Brooke Gathman via a four-pitch strikeout to get the Blue Streaks one out away from victory.
On the very first pitch of the next at-bat, Taylor Bibler dribbled one back to Nofziger, who threw to first beating the runner, but the ball was dropped, and Zipfel came in to score for Defiance. But Bibler apparently thought she was out and began walking back down the first baseline. Bibler realized her mistake and raced back to first, with another throw beating her but this time caught.
What ensued was a lengthy conversion between both umpires and Dominique that resulted in a rule book being pulled out, but the runner being called safe and play resuming.
“There is a rule in there that if they head back to the dugout, she is out,” Defiance head coach Denny Parrish said. “The umpire had something that he kept telling them, but I got there late so obviously he did us a favor and gave us another at-bat.”
Elizabeth Hoffman, the leadoff hitter for Defiance was up next and what she did with that favor, was pop the second pitch up back to Nofziger who caught it to end the game and make the end-game controversy a moot point.
“It’s really nice to see her ability to battle through some adversity, that’s not a situation that any pitcher loves to be in,” Dominique said. “But I love the way she came right out and went right at batters, got us a couple of outs there and took a little bit of the pressure off. She just handled it really well and we saw some of her maturity and her experience come through in a tough situation.”
Nofziger ended up going all seven innings, giving up just five hits, one run (not earned), striking out eight and walking two.
For Defiance, it was just a matter of a few baserunning and fielding errors, and not being able to come up with a key hit, that did them in.
“Sometimes you need somebody to step up and get a big hit and we just didn’t get that,” Parrish said. “It wasn’t like it was a five-inning game, the girls stayed in it they just managed to get two runs and we could only manufacture one.”
Outside of the last inning, the second-biggest moment of the game came in the bottom of the fourth after Ayvah Cullen slapped a gap shot to left-center and saw that followed up with a Zipfel walk to put Defiance in business with no outs.
But on a one-two count Casarez lined one to the second baseman Maddie Thiel who stepped on second and threw back to first for a 4-3 triple play.
“On that triple play, the girls were being aggressive on the bases. I can’t take anything away from that,” Parrish said. “Hats off to her, she made a great play because if that gets through both of them probably score so that’s a softball game, it’s a game of inches and they won that one.”
“Maddie made a great play, her mom has been the coach for the last six or seven years so obviously she knows the game really well,” Dominique said. “Just to see her make such a heads-up play where she knew exactly what she needed to do when she had the ball in her hands, that’s what you really want to see from your senior leaders.”
Outside of those two innings, however, the Bulldogs only saw three hitters reach base.
Zipfel had a solid outing in the circle as well, going seven innings and giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits, four strikeouts and three walks.
It was a Makenna Thiel leadoff walk and a Nofziger sacrifice fly in the opening inning that got the first Archbold run across and a Nofziger leadoff walk followed by an Ella Bowman RBI single up the middle that gave them the second run. The Blue Streaks managed just four hits total in the contest.
“It was tough, we pushed a couple across, it would have been nice to push a couple more but we’ve been really focusing this week on trying to figure out how to move runners around, get key bunts down, get people in scoring position and we were able to do that,” Dominique said.
Defiance is back at it at home again against Otsego on Friday. Archbold will travel to Tinora for a matchup with the Rams on Friday as well.
Archbold 100 100 0 - 2 4 2
Defiance 000 000 1 - 1 5 3
Records: Defiance 1-1, Archbold 2-1
Winning pitcher: Natalie Nofziger (7 innings, 5 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (7 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitter: (Archbold) - Ella Bowman single, RBI: Natalie Nofziger RBI. (Defiance) - Taighen Zipfel double; Ayvah Cullen double; Lindsay Roth 2 singles; Amira Jallad triple.
