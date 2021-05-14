Bulldog CAROUSEL.jpg

Defiance took a 3-1 lead into the sixth inning of Thursday's home finale against Paulding but the Panthers' bats came alive with four runs in the sixth and five in the seventh to nab a 10-4 victory.

Paulding (17-3) bashed five extra-base hits and 12 total on the day while also taking advantage of three errors from the Bulldogs. 

Alivya Bakle led the charge at the dish for the Maroon and White, ripping a single and two doubles. Kaeli Bustos and Gabbie Stallbaum each tripled, with the latter crossing the plate to score three times.

On the other side, leadoff hitter and shortstop Aly Escamilla paced the seven-hit attack for the Bulldogs with a single and double from her opener spot in the order. Grayce Jones laced a pair of singles while Marrah Elston drew three walks. 

Leigha Egnor picked up the win in the circle for Paulding with five strikeouts, three hits and no earned runs allowed over three frames before freshman Maci Kauser took over. 

DHS freshman Taighen Zipfel took the loss for Defiance, fanning three with five walks in seven innings of work.

With regular-season slates complete, Defiance will turn its sights towards the top-seeded Wildkittens of Lima Bath in a road tilt on Friday for a Division II sectional championship. Paulding will welcome in Mt. Blanchard Riverdale for a D-III sectional tilt Friday evening.

Paulding  100  004  5  -  10  12  0

Defiance  200  010  1  -  4  7  3

Records: Paulding 17-3, Defiance 9-16.

Winning pitcher: Leigha Egnor (3 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Maci Kauser.

Losing pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (7 innings, 10 runs, 8 earned, 12 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks).

Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Alivya Bakle single, 2 doubles; Kaeli Bustos double, triple; Gabbie Stallbaum single, triple, 3 runs. (Defiance) - Aly Escamilla single, double; Grayce Jones 2 singles.

