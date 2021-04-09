Fairview 19, Antwerp 0

ANTWERP — Fairview saved its biggest inning for last, plating 14 runs in the fifth inning to claim a 19-0 win over Antwerp in both teams’ Green Meadows Conference opener.

Kiersten Cline, Olivia Ricica and Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck all homered for the Apaches, which banged out 21 hits in all. Anna Ankney slammed four hits, including three doubles. Paige Ricica and Rittenhouse-Starbuck combined to hold the Archers to one hit, striking out 6.

Kennedy Trabel recorded the only hit for Antwerp.

Fairview 212 0(14) - 19 21 0

Antwerp 000 00 - 0 1 6

Records: Fairview 4-1 (1-0 GMC), Antwerp 2-2 (0-1 GMC).

Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (4 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck.

Losing pitcher: Emerson Litzenberg (4 innings, 15 runs, 16 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Kearstyn Pierce.

Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Anna Ankney single, 3 doubles, 3 runs; Olivia Ricica 2 doubles, home run, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Kiersten Cline 2 singles, home run, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Clair Shininger 3 singles; Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck single, home run, 3 RBIs; Alison Rhodes single, double; Paige Ricica 2 singles.

Edgerton 2, Ayersville 1

EDGERTON — Ayersville led 1-0 after one inning but Edgerton scored the deciding runs in the sixth to nab a 2-1 conference victory.

Noelle Ritter doubled in the win for the Bulldogs while Ashlyn Sleesman struck out nine in a complete-game triumph.

Kelly Limbaugh had a single and triple for the Pilots.

Ayersville 100 000 0 - 1 4 2

Edgerton 000 002 x - 2 4 1

Records: Edgerton 3-6 (1-0 GMC), Ayersville 3-4 (0-1 GMC).

Winning pitcher: Ashlyn Sleesman (7 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 4 walks).

Losing pitcher: Johnson (6 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).

Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - Noelle Ritter double. (Ayersville) - Kelly Limbaugh single, triple.

Tinora 6, Wayne Trace 1

HAVILAND — Tinora improved to 3-0 on the year and started its GMC slate off in winning fashion with a 6-1 win at Wayne Trace.

Logan McQuillan homered in the win for the Rams (3-0, 1-0 GMC) while Scylea Zolman held the Raiders in check to the tune of two hits and 13 strikeouts over seven frames. 

Wayne Trace slips to 1-2 (0-1 GMC) with the loss.

Lincolnview 19, Paulding 8

PAULDING — Lincolnview recorded 23 hits but pulled away with nine seventh-inning runs in a 19-8 Northwest Conference win over Paulding.

Gabbie Stallbaum had a pair of doubles while Leigha Egnor led the way with a double and home run, driving in three runs.

Lincolnview 203 419 - 19 23 0

Paulding 100 124 - 8 13 0

Records: Lincolnview 3-2 (1-0 NWC), Paulding 4-2 (0-1 NWC).

Winning pitcher: Taylor Post (6 innings, 8 runs, 13 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks).

Losing pitcher: Leigha Egnor (5 innings, 18 runs, 21 hits, 0 strikeouts, 7 walks). Other: Riley Stork.

Leading hitters: (Lincolnview) - Destiny Coil 2 singles, double, 2 home runs, 6 RBIs, 3 runs; Addysen Stevens 3 doubles, triple; Hanna Young 2 singles, double; Kendall Bollenbacher 3 singles; Andi Webb double, home run, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Annie Mendenhall 2 singles; Taylor Post 2 singles, 3 runs. (Paulding) - Gabbie Stallbaum single, 2 doubles, 3 runs; Kaeli Bustos 3 singles; Leigha Egnor double, home run; Jalynn Parrett single, double; Megan Harpel double.

Swanton 10, Delta 0

DELTA — Swanton’s Brianna Williams no-hit Delta in a non-league affair, handing the Panthers a 10-0 victory.

Williams struck out seven in the outing, hitting four Delta batters with no walks, while also recording a pair of singles and three RBIs. Trista Eitniear had a single, double and drove in three runs.

Swanton 006 13 - 10 9 1

Delta 000 00 - 0 0 2

Records: Swanton 4-0, Delta 0-4.

Winning pitcher: Brianna Williams (5 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks).

Losing pitcher: Karsyn Gillen (2 innings, 6 runs, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Other: Madison Savage.

Leading hitters: (Swanton) - Trista Eitniear single, double, 3 RBIs; Brianna Williams 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Bailey Arnold 2 singles.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments