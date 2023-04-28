EDGERTON — Fairview completed their quest for an outright Green Meadows Conference title on Thursday as they downed Edgerton 7-2 behind an 11 strikeout outing from Paige Ricica in the circle.
The Bulldogs were able to scrape together five hits in the game, with Olivia Miler notching a double against the Fairview ace. But Ricica proved to be too much at the plate as well as she notched her seventh and eighth home runs on the season. Allison Rhodes also left the yard for the Apaches.
Fairview 002 203 0 - 7 11 1
Edgerton 100 010 0 - 2 5 3
Records: Fairview 16-0, 7-0 GMC; Edgerton 11-6, 5-2 GMC
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (7 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 11 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Corrine Cape (7 innings, 11 hits, 7 runs, 1 strikeout, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Paige Ricica 2 home runs, single; Allison Rhodes home run, single; Lexi Taylor 2 singles; Bethany Shininger 2 singles. (Edgerton) - Olivia Miler double.
Tinora 2, Antwerp 0
Tinora picked up their seventh-straight victory and finished off the GMC slate strong with a 2-0 blanking of Antwerp that saw junior Scylea Zolman strikeout 14 and allow just two hits.
The Rams picked up timely hitting themselves, getting two runs in the fourth which included a Zoe Roesti sole home run, her third of the season. Lydia Krouse went all six and allowed just one earned for the Archers.
Antwerp 000 000 0 - 0 2 2
Tinora 000 200 x - 2 8 1
Records: Tinora 13-4, 6-1 GMC; Antwerp 8-9, 2-5 GMC
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (7 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 14 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Lydia Krouse (6 innings, 8 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - 2 hits. (Tinora) - Zoe Roesti home run, single; Anna Frazer 2 singles; Scylea Zolman 2 singles.
Ayersville 13, Hicksville 7
AYERSVILLE — Everything that Tinora’s win over Antwerp was, Ayersvilles 13-7 victory over Hicksville wasn’t, as the Pilots and Aces combined for 26 hits in a Defiance County battle.
Ayersville had 19 of those including a 4-for-4 day from Aeriel Brown who double three times as well as tripled to drive in four runs. Mikala Schindler homered and drove in three more.
Hicksville saw Kennedy Adams single twice while Katie Chapman walked three times and scored two more.
Hicksville 000 014 2 - 7 7 2
Ayersville 612 004 x - 13 19 5
Records: Ayersville 11-5, 4-3 GMC; Hicksville 9-11, 2-5 GMC
Winning pitcher: Kendra Waldron (7 innings, 7 hits, 7 runs, 3 earned, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Katie Chapman (5.1 innings, 16 hits, 11 runs, 7 earned, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Kennedy Adams (0.2 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) - Kennedy Adams 2 singles; Addie Sanders 2 RBIs; Katie Chapman 2 runs. (Ayersville) - Mikala Schindler home run, 3 RBIs; Aeriel Brown triple, 3 doubles, 4 RBIs; Kendra Waldron double, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Autumn Osborne double, 2 singles, 2 runs; Meling Bond 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs.
Archbold 12, Wauseon 7
WAUSEON — Archbold tallied six eighth-inning runs in a 12-7 extra inning comeback win over Wauseon.
The Blue Streaks trailed 6-3 after three innings, but found a run in the fourth and two in the sixth to tie the game and force extra softball. Natalie Nofziger went all eight innings in the circle and struck out 12 for Archbold while also leaving the yard, doubling and driving in two runs. Meghan Taylor also homered and drove in three runs.
Ava Kovar had a dominant day at the plate for the Indians, homering and driving in five runs.
Archbold 300 102 06 - 12 13 1
Wauseon 321 000 01 - 7 10 2
Records: Archbold 9-7, 2-3 NWOAL; Wauseon 5-11, 1-4 NWOAL
Winning pitcher: Natalie Nofziger (8 innings, 10 hits, 7 runs, 5 earned, 12 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ella Hageman (5 innings, 5 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 5 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Madisyn Ledyard, Kendall Horner.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - Meghan Taylor home run, 3 RBIs; Natalie Nofziger home run, double, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Maddie Thiel double, single; Tess Ames 2 runs; Ella Bowman 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Bre Boysel 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Adi Kinsman 2 singles. (Wauseon) - Ava Kovar home run, 2 singles, 5 RBIs; Brianna Hays 2 doubles; Kylerr Bronson 2 runs; Ella Hageman 2 runs; Ella Albright 2 singles; Danica Pack 2 singles.
Evergreen 10, Patrick Henry 0
METAMORA — Evergreen blitzed Patrick Henry for a 10-0 run rule win in five innings.
The Vikings scored three in each of the first two innings, then two in the next two win walk away with the win. Kira Keller threw a five-inning, three-hit shutout. Shelby Moore had a triple and three runs while Courtney Robertson doubled twice and drove in two runs.
Illy Schwiebert had a double and single for the Patriots.
P. Henry 000 00 - 0 3 4
Evergreen 332 2x - 10 13 1
Records: Evergreen 6-7, 2-3 NWOAL; Patrick Henry 7-9, 1-4 NWOAL
Winning pitcher: Kira Keller (5 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Mariah Boyer (4 innings, 13 hits, 10 runs, 8 earned, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - Illy Schwiebert double, single. (Evergreen) - Shelby Moore triple, single, 3 runs; Evy Shrader double, single; Courtney Robertson 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Avah Vaculk double; Kira Keller 2 RBIs; Marissa VanDenk 2 singles, 2 runs; Hannah Double 2 singles.
Swanton 12, Delta 2
SWANTON — Alexa Faber homered twice for Swanton as the Bulldogs downed Delta 12-2 in five innings.
Faber tallied six RBIs in the contest and scored three times. Taylor Forrest earned the win in the circle giving up no earned runs in five innings and striking out seven.
Mackenzie Clapp singled twice for the Panthers.
Delta 000 20 - 2 5 3
Swanton 334 02 - 12 9 0
Records: Swanton 9-7, 5-1 NWOAL; Delta 0-16, 0-6 NWOAL
Winning pitcher: Taylor Forrest (5 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Mackenzie Clapp (4.2 innings, 9 hits, 12 runs, 8 earned, 3 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: (Delta) - Mackenzie Clapp 2 singles; (Swanton) - Alexa Faber 2 home runs, 6 RBIs; 3 runs; Taylor Forrest double, single; Lyla Carrizales 2 singles, 4 runs; Kyleigh Shinaver 3 runs.
Hilltop 11, Stryker 0
STRYKER — Hilltop softball has now been at the top of the Buckeye Border Conference for a decade straight as the Cadets downed Stryker 11-0 to earn at least a share of their 10th-straight BBC title.
The Cadets got five strong innings from Giada Rising who struck out 11 and allowed just three hits in the win while also doubling and driving in two runs at the plate. Sophie Graham had a three-hit day that included a double and two RBIs.
Sage Woolace notched a double on the day for the Panthers.
Hilltop 303 14 - 11 10 0
Stryker 000 00 - 0 3 2
Records: Hilltop 12-7, 6-1 BBC; Stryker 5-8, 4-2 BBC
Winning pitcher: Giada Rising (5 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 11 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Taylore Rethmel (5 innings, 10 hits, 11 runs, 10 earned, 3 strikeouts, 7 walks).
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) - Giada Rising double, single, 2 RBIs; Sophie Graham double, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Joscelyn Layman 2 runs; Shealyn Brown 2 singles, 2 runs; Ally Austin 2 RBIs; Kenley Routt 2 RBIs. (Stryker) - Sage Woolace double.
Montpelier 3, Pettisville 2
PETTISVILLE — Montpelier kept their hopes at a BBC title alive, scoring an insurance run in the sixth inning to hold off Pettisville 3-2.
The Locomotives still have two conference games left to play, but have already beaten Hilltop, who clinched a share of the title with their Thursday win over Stryker.
Madelyn Hopper had 14 strikeouts, and gave up just one earned run for the Locomotives while Elisabeth Rochefort dueled gamely for the Blackbirds, giving up one earned run in seven innings and striking out five.
Bianca Phongphiou singled three times for the Locomotives at the plate.
Montpelier 002 001 0 - 3 7 1
Pettisville 000 002 0 - 2 4 3
Records: Montpelier 11-5, 4-1 BBC; Pettisville 6-7, 4-3 BBC
Winning pitcher: Madelyn Hopper (7 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 14 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Elisabeth Rochefort (7 innings, 7 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) - Kelsi Bumb double, single; Bianca Phongphiou 3 singles. (Pettisville) - Elisabeth Rochefort triple; Oliva Miller double.
