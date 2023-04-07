SHERWOOD — A six-run third inning was enough to give Fairview softball a Green Meadow Conference opening 9-0 win over county rival Ayersville on Thursday.
The Apaches were once again led by their senior star Paige Ricica, who threw seven shutout innings in the circle and clubbed a home run for the second-straight game. She was a double short of the cycle and drove in four runs.
Freshman Kendra Waldron took the loss for the Pilots, which saw Aeriel Brown get two singles and Taylor Waldron a double. The Pilots and Apaches were even at seven hits on the day, but it was five errors by Ayersville and none by Fairview that made the difference.
Ayersville 000 000 0 - 0 7 5
Fairview 006 201 0 - 9 7 0
Records: Fairview 3-3, 1-0 GMC, Ayersville 1-2, 0-1 GMC
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (7 innings, 7 hits, 0 runs, 10 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Kendra Waldron (6 innings, 7 hits, 9 runs, 3 earned, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - Aeriel Brown 2 singles; Taylor Waldron double. (Fairview) - Paige Ricica home run, triple, single, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Bethany Shininger home run, single, 2 RBIs; Brooklyn Sims 2 singles, 2 runs.
Wayne Trace 13, Antwerp 3
ANTWERP — A seven-run third inning gave Wayne Trace the separation it needed in a 13-3 road win over rival Antwerp to open Green Meadows Conference softball play on Thursday.
Macy Doster was a triple short of the cycle, finishing with four RBIs in the win for the Raiders, which bashed 18 hits in all. Paige Alber, Kaitlin Slade, Katie Anna Baumle and Allison Schilt all added three-hit outings.
Elle Clem, Caroline Rohrs and Madison Berenyi all clubbed doubles in the loss for the Archers.
W. Trace 207 211 - 13 18 1
Antwerp 201 000 - 3 6 6
Records: Wayne Trace 1-2 (1-0 GMC), Antwerp 5-2 (0-1 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Logen Bland (6 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Lydia Krouse (4 innings, 11 runs, 9 earned, 13 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Elle Clem.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Macy Doster single, double, home run, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Paige Alber 2 singles, triple, 2 runs; Kaitlin Slade 2 singles, double; Katie Anna Baumle 2 singles, double, 4 RBIs; Allison Schilt 2 singles, double, 2 runs; Laura Thornell 2 singles. (Antwerp) - Jillian Treece 2 singles; Elle Clem double; Caroline Rohrs double; Madison Berenyi double.
Edgerton 17, Hicksville 6
HICKSVILLE — After a scoreless first frame, Edgerton exploded for 17 runs over the next six to nab a 17-6 win over host Hicksville.
Ava Giesige had four hits and five RBIs, finishing a homer short of the cycle, for Edgerton while Lola Giesige had a single, double and triple as part of a 20-hit Bulldog surge.
Evy McAlexander homered and doubled in the setback for the Aces while McKenna Rice added a two-bagger and Kennedy Adams tallied three RBIs.
Edgerton 021 514 4 - 17 20 3
Hicksville 000 005 1 - 6 12 5
Records: Edgerton 2-3 (1-0 GMC), Hicksville 1-3 (0-1 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Corinne Cape (7 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 12 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk)
Losing pitcher: Kennedy Adams (4.1 innings, 9 runs, 8 earned, 11 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Katie Chapman.
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - Ava Giesige 2 singles, double, triple, 5 RBIs, 3 runs; Lola Giesige single, double, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Casey Everetts 2 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Noelle Ritter single, double, 2 RBIs; Ella Miler 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Olivia Wallace 2 singles, 2 runs; Ava Swank 2 singles; Nessa Cox double, 2 runs; Corinne Cape 2 runs. (Hicksville) - Evy McAlexander double, home run; McKenna Rice single, double; Allie Nelson 2 singles; Kennedy Adams 3 RBIs.
Tinora 11, Paulding 1
Tinora’s Scylea Zolman stifled visiting Paulding as the Rams cruised to an 11-1 win to open league play.
Zolman struck out eight, allowing a Riley Stork single and an unearned run, in the win for the Rams. Paige Gamby had three hits, including a double, while Zolman added a two-bagger.
Paulding 010 000 - 1 1 3
Tinora 012 107 - 11 12 4
Records: Tinora 3-2 (1-0 GMC), Paulding 1-2 (0-1 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (6 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Tia Mendez (5.1 innings, 10 runs, 8 earned, 12 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Jalyn Klopfenstein.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Riley Stork single. (Tinora) - Paige Gamby 2 singles, double, 2 runs; Scylea Zolman single, double, 2 RBIs; Logan McQuillin 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Tegan Norden 2 singles; Zoe Roesti 2 RBIs.
Hilltop 16, Edon 8
EDON — After Edon cut Hilltop’s lead to 8-6 through five innings, the Cadets racked up eight runs over the sixth and seventh frames to earn a 16-8 BBC victory.
Giada Rising struck out seven in the win for the Cadets while adding a triple and four RBIs at the plate. Abby Austin had four singles and three RBIs while Joscelyn Layman and Brooklyn Kuszmaul each had three base knocks.
Freshman Maddison Ogden connected for two home runs, driving in four runs for the Bombers while Allyson Derck and Emma Howard rapped three hits each.
Hilltop 215 003 5 - 16 19 0
Edon 113 102 0 - 8 16 2
Records: Hilltop 4-2 (1-0 BBC), Edon 0-4 (0-1 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Giada Rising (7 innings, 8 runs, 7 earned, 16 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Natalie Wofford (7 innings, 16 runs, 12 earned, 19 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) - Abby Austin 4 singles, 3 RBIs; Joscelyn Layman 3 singles, 4 runs; Brooklyn Kuszmaul 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Giada Rising single, triple, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Shealyn Brown single, double, 3 runs; Sophie Graham 2 singles; Eleana VanArsdalen 2 singles, 2 runs. (Edon) - Maddison Ogden 2 home runs, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Allyson Derck 3 singles, 2 steals; Emma Howard 3 singles; Addison Warner 2 singles.
Anthony Wayne 12, Archbold 0
ARCHBOLD — Anthony Wayne scored early and often and saw a combined no-hitter from Ally and Kat Meyer to help lead them to a 12-0 run rule victory over Archbold
The Division I Generals picked up seven runs in the first two innings to give their their starter Ally Meyer a cushion before picking up five runs in the fourth and fifth innings to complete the run rule.
Natalie Nofziger took the loss in the circle for the Blue Streaks.
A. Wayne 520 14 - 12 12 0
Archbold 000 00 - 0 0 3
Records: Archbold 4-2, Anthony Wayne 3-0
Winning pitcher: Ally Meyers 3 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts. Others: Kat Meyers.
Losing pitcher: Natalie Nofziger (5 innings, 12 hits, 12 runs, 11 earned, 4 walks, 3 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Anthony Wayne) - Ally Meyers home run, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Abby Kennelly double, 3 singles, 3 runs; Essence Dobbelaere-Buchman double, 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Megan Sumner 2 singles, 4 RBIs.
Bryan 9, Whitmer 4
BRYAN — Bryan continued their unbeaten streak to begin the season with a 9-4 non-league victory over Whitmer.
The Golden Bears put a four-spot on the Panthers in the first inning and then followed that up with runs in each of the second and third innings to take a commanding lead. Freshman Thea Staten, went the entire way in the circle giving up four runs (one earned) on eight hits, nine strikeouts and three walks. She also clubbed three doubles and drove in five RBIs on the day.
Fellow freshman Mylie Vollmer clubbed a solo home run as well.
Whitmer 000 111 1 - 4 8 2
Bryan 411 003 x - 9 7 5
Records: Bryan 6-0, Whitmer 1-3
Winning pitcher: Thea Staten (7 innings, 8 hits, 4 runs, 1 earned, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: R. Mitchell (4 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: R. LaPoint.
Leading hitters: (Whitmer) - R. Hannibal 2 doubles; S. Wygast double. (Bryan) - Mylie Vollmer home run; Thea Staten 3 doubles, 5 RBIs; Ella Voigt 2 singles, 2 runs; Marlee Yoder 2 runs.
Miller City 17, Cory-Rawson 5
MT. CORY — Miller City staked out six runs before Cory-Rawson ever batted as the Wildcats rolled to a 17-5 road victory.
Nicolette Inkrott struck out seven in the five-frame win for Miller City. Taylor Michel had three hits, including a double, stealing three bases.
Miller City 641 24 - 17 18 0
Cory-Rawson 020 03 - 5 10 4
Records: Miller City 3-2, Cory-Rawson 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Nicolette Inkrott (5 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 10 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Katelyn Duffman (4.2 innings, 17 runs, 7 earned, 15 hits, 2 strikeouts, 7 walks). Other: Franki Duncan.
Leading hitters: (Miller City) - Taylor Michel 2 singles, double, 3 runs, 2 RBIs, 3 steals; Bailey David 3 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Anna Niese 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 steals; Taylor Wilhelm 3 runs; Chelsea Wilhelm 2 runs; Nicolette Inkrott 2 RBIs; Samantha DeMuth 2 steals; Jordan Schnipke 2 steals; Maddie Erford 2 steals. (Cory-Rawson) - Morgan McVetta 2 singles, double, 2 runs; Franki Duncan 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Katelyn Duffman double; Mackenzi Welch 2 RBIs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.