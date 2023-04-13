Ayersville 8, Paulding 1
AYERSVILLE — Kendra Waldron racked up a dozen strikeouts for Ayersville as the Pilots stifled visiting Paulding, 8-1.
Waldron scattered three hits with no walks in the victory while sister Taylor Waldron ripped two singles and a double.
Riley Stork took the loss in the circle for the Panthers and had a double at the dish.
Paulding 000 100 0 - 1 3 2
Ayersville 102 320 x - 8 9 1
Records: Ayersville 3-4 (1-2 GMC), Paulding 2-4 (0-3 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Kendra Waldron (7 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 12 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Riley Stork (6 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 9 hits, 3 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Riley Stork double. (Ayersville) - Taylor Waldron 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Meling Bond 2 singles; Aerial Brown double, 2 runs; Kendra Waldron 2 runs.
Hicksville 3, Wayne Trace 2
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville made a three-run first inning stand up as the Aces held off Wayne Trace, 3-2.
Kennedy Adams earned the win, allowing four singles and two unearned runs in the complete-game victory. Allie Nelson added a pair of base knocks.
Wayne Trace 000 002 0 - 2 4 0
Hicksville 300 000 0 - 3 6 1
Records: Hicksville 4-5 (2-1 GMC), Wayne Trace 4-5 (1-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Kennedy Adams (7 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Raegan McGarvey (6 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - 4 singles. (Hicksville) - Allie Nelson 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Lillybell Porter double.
Edgerton 7, Antwerp 4
ANTWERP — Edgerton moved into a tie atop the Green Meadows Conference standings thanks to a 7-4 win over host Antwerp.
Corinne Cape pulled double duty for the Bulldogs, fanning six in a complete-game win while clubbing two doubles and a home run with three RBIs. Casey Everetts added three base hits.
Emma Townley connected for a double and triple for the Archers.
Edgerton 101 220 1 - 7 9 2
Antwerp 010 210 0 - 4 7 3
Records: Edgerton 6-4 (3-0 GMC), Antwerp 6-4 (0-3 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Corinne Cape (7 innings, 4 runs, 7 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Lydia Krouse (4 innings, 4 runs, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Elle Clem.
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - Corinne Cape 2 doubles, home run, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Casey Everetts 3 singles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Swank 2 singles. (Antwerp) - Emma Townley double, triple; Elle Clem double; Madison Berenyi double.
Bryan 26, Evergreen 1
METAMORA — Bryan racked up seven runs in three consecutive innings, rolling past host Evergreen, 26-1.
Thea Staten held the Vikings to two hits, fanning 11 for the Bears while stroking three hits with three RBIs. Ella Voigt had a pair of doubles while Marlee Yoder scored four runs.
Macy Chamberlin had a double and home run for the Vikings’ lone two hits.
Bryan 377 72 - 26 23 0
Evergreen 000 10 - 1 2 8
Records: Bryan 9-0 (2-0 NWOAL), Evergreen 4-6 (0-2 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Thea Staten (5 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 11 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Kira Keller (5 innings, 26 runs, 20 earned, 23 hits, 7 strikeouts, 8 walks).
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Ella Voigt single, 2 doubles, 3 runs; Thea Staten 2 singles, double, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Kailee Thiel single, double; Reese Grothaus single, double, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Katelan Nagel 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Mylie Vollmar 2 singles; Marlee Yoder 2 singles, 4 runs; Josey Arnold 2 singles, 3 runs; Tabithah Taylor triple, 2 RBIs. (Evergreen) - Macy Chamberlin double, home run.
Liberty Center 2, Archbold 1
ARCHBOLD — Liberty Center moved to 2-0 in league play as the Tigers edged past host Archbold, 2-1.
Molly Perry allowed three hits over five innings to earn the win for LC and doubled to lead the Tigers at the plate.
L. Center 101 000 0 - 2 5 2
Archbold 000 001 0 - 1 4 1
Records: Liberty Center 8-1 (2-0 NWOAL), Archbold 5-4 (1-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Molly Perry (5 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Reese Kessler.
Losing pitcher: Natalie Nafziger (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) - Molly Perry double. (Archbold) - 4 singles.
Swanton 8, Wauseon 4
SWANTON —- Swanton’s Taylor Forrest struck out 11 in a complete-game win for the Bulldogs, which downed visiting Wauseon, 8-4.
Ella Albright had two base hits in the setback for Wauseon, which fell to 3-7 on the year.
Wauseon 001 000 3 - 4 8 1
Swanton 000 143 x - 8 9 0
Records: Swanton 5-2 (2-0 NWOAL), Wauseon 3-7 (0-2 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Taylor Forrest (7 innings, 4 runs, 8 hits, 11 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ella Hageman (4.1 innings, 3 runs, 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Horner.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Ella Albright 2 singles; K Bronson double; Horner 2 RBIs. (Swanton) - Leanna Wilson 3 singles, 2 runs; Kyleigh Shinaver 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Lyla Carrizales 2 singles; Jordyn Ramirez double; Autumn Pelland 2 runs.
Patrick Henry 5, Delta 2
DELTA — Despite being out-hit 11-6, Patrick Henry pulled away late to claim a 5-2 win at Delta.
Mariah Boyer went the distance in the circle, fanning six, while bashing a triple. Kasey Nelson had three hits for PH, including two doubles.
Jaclyn Kohlhofer and Olivia Tipton each had three hits for the Panthers, who committed five errors.
P. Henry 110 010 2 - 5 6 0
Delta 100 001 0 - 2 11 5
Records: Patrick Henry 3-6 (1-1 NWOAL), Delta 0-8 (0-2 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Mariah Boyer (7 innings, 2 runs, 11 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jaclyn Kohlhofer (7 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned, 6 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - Kasey Nelson single, 2 doubles, 3 runs; Mariah Boyer triple; Illy Schwiebert 3 RBIs. (Delta) - Jaclyn Kohlhofer 3 singles; Olivia Tipton 3 singles, 2 steals.
North Central 3, Edon 2
PIONEER — Despite being held to just three hits, North Central edged out winless Edon for a 3-2 BBC triumph.
Amara Wright struck out seven in a complete-game win for the Eagles while Makinzy King had two of the three hits for NC, including a triple.
Freshman Adison Briner doubled in the setback for the Bombers.
Edon 000 200 0 - 2 6 6
North Central 102 000 x - 3 3 1
Records: North Central 3-5 (1-1 BBC), Edon 0-7 (0-2 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Amara Wright (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Natalie Wofford (6 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Edon) - Emma Hickman 2 singles; Adison Briner double. (North Central) - Makinzy King single, triple; Kendall Sutton 2 runs.
