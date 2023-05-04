KENTON — The Western Buckeye League crown will be in the sole possession of Defiance softball in 2023 as the Bulldogs downed Kenton 12-0 on Thursday to claim their first outright league title since 2018.
It was a game that saw the Bulldog bats take a while to wake up, but when they did, they woke up in force as the Bulldogs tagged six runs on the Wildcats in a fourth inning that saw Lindsay Roth club a three-RBI double.
DHS tagged another run on in the sixth before a five-run seventh put the final nail in the coffin. Ayvah Cullen had two-run double in that last inning.
Cullen led the way at the plate overall on the day with two doubles to go along with a single and four RBIs. Talya Escamilla also had three hits on the day, all singles.
As for the in the circle, Taighen Zipfel dominated allowing just one hit, striking out nine and walking none over seven innings for the shutout victory.
"What a great win today! We started out a little slow out of the gates but that could have been due to the long drive or that the game started a little late. But we stayed focused, moved to in the box and took our cuts," Defiance head coach Denny Parrish said. "I told the ladies that no one will ever take away this win today. We didn't want to share a WBL title. We wanted it and now we can enjoy the ride home but we are also focused on Celina on Monday."
The Bulldogs have two games left on their schedule before beginning the tournament trail. They'll travel to Celina next Tuesday for their final league contest before wrapping up the regular season at home against Paulding on Thursday.
Defiance 000 601 5 - 12 15 1
Kenton 000 000 0 - 0 1 2
Records: Defiance 15-4, 8-0 WBL; Kenton 4-10, 1-6 WBL
Winning pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (7 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: B. Butler (7 innings, 15 hits, 12 runs, 11 earned, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Ayvah Cullen 2 doubles, single, 4 RBIs; Lindsay Roth double, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Brooke Gathman double, 2 runs; Talya Escamilla 3 singles, 2 runs; Taighen Zipfel 2 singles; Jaleysia Montez 2 RBIs; Elizabeth Hoffman 2 runs. (Kenton) - 1 hit.
