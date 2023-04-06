When the Defiance softball team woke up this morning, they knew they had a daunting task in front of them.
Wapakoneta, the defending Western Buckeye League champs, who came into the game undefeated and sporting a 14 runs per game average on the season, were hoping to continue their good fortune after a 9-1 beatdown of Celina on Tuesday.
But when the Redskins left the confines of Defiance High School on Thursday, they were tasting their own medicine as the Bulldogs pushed across 15 runs and gave up just two to get their third-straight win on the season.
It pushes them to 2-0 in the WBL and 5-1 overall, while the Redskins fall to 6-1, 1-1 WBL and suffer their first league loss in nearly two years.
“Hats off to my young ladies. They came in focused, ready to play and they didn’t take any prisoners. Every at-bat was a battle,” Defiance head coach Denny Parrish said. “The energy in that dugout was unbelievable, and they knew coming in that if we were going to contend in this league, it goes through Wapak because they are the defending champs and they did everything that we asked of them.”
The high-powered Redskins offense came in and was set down in order in the first inning by Defiance starter Taighen Zipfel.
It seemed as if Wapakoneta starter Addi Fisher was about ready to do the same things, setting down the only two seniors in the Bulldog lineup Elizabeth Hoffman and Lindsay Roth to start the bottom of one.
Defiance had different plans though as Ayvah Cullen continued her hot start to the season with a single to right, then was brought home by Vida Casarez on a gapper into left-center field. Zipfel walked, and then back-to-back singles from Brooke Gathman and Amira Jallad brought both of them in. Gathman and Jallad were both brought in via a Bella Gutierrez left-center gapper and the nine-hole hitter Taylor Bibler singled to bring in Gutierrez.
If one is counting, that’s six runs, all with two outs coming in the opening inning in which they batted around.
“We got two quick outs, and then everybody else started pitching in,” Parrish said. “That was our approach. We get every at-bat and we’ve got to make it count and they did. It was fun to see some of them at the bottom of the lineup start hitting. We finally hit like we thought we could.”
Before this week, the Bulldogs hadn’t scored more than five runs in a game, going 2-1 in the opening week of the season. But they scored six against Tinora ace Scylea Zolman on Monday, 13 against O-G on Tuesday, and now 15 against Fisher, who held them to runs and just three hits a season ago.
They had largely relied on the stellar pitching of Zipfel, who has pitched every inning of this season for the Bulldogs thus far, but in this game, they got both.
The second inning saw back-to-back singles from the Redskins, but a fly out to center and two strikeouts to end the inning got her out of it. She would ultimately give up just two runs, one on a solo shot to dead center by Emily Vanhorn in the fourth and another via a sac fly in the fifth. She gave up seven hits, struck out five and walked just one.
Last year, she gave up 10 runs, 12 hits and lasted just three innings.
“With my catcher behind me, I really have a lot of trust in her, she reads batters really well,” Zipfel said of her catcher Casarez. “Honestly I couldn’t do it without her and just the whole team all together … and my pitching is improved. I worked hard. And just having that confidence of my team behind me really puts my mind to rest.”
“She’s going to battle until that last out, whether we are up 15 or we are down 15, she is going to throw hard and give me her best. That’s just what she’s done all winter is work for this moment,” Parrish said.
Defiance continued the offensive onslaught in the second and third innings, putting up four runs in the second and three more in the third. A solo home run from Zipfel capped it all off in the fourth as they took a 15-1 lead.
“I’ve worked really hard these last two years being on full varsity and my hitting just hasn’t been strong until lately, which is something that I’ve been putting a lot of focus on,” Zipfel, who went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double single, and three RBIs as well, said. “I’m really happy with how I’m playing and I just hope it keeps going and I hope we keep winning together as a team.”
Defiance also got a three-hit day from Cullen, who had three singles and scored three times. The freshman Gutierrez had four RBIs, two in each of the first two innings, and went 2-for-2 at the plate, also drawing a walk. Gutierrez, who started the season at the top of the lineup has been moved down and is seeing more success there.
“We knew coming in that she had a good stick just watching her this winter and seeing how quick her hands were,” Parrish said. “I started her out at the top of the order and I think she got a little deer in the headlights looks, but I thought you know what, she’s a freshman, let’s put her down in the order a bit and relax her. I think she’s settled into that role.”
The Bulldogs are back in action this weekend for a doubleheader at Defiance High School against Toledo Start at 10 a.m. and Anthony Wayne at 2 p.m.
Wapakoneta 000 11 - 2 7 0
Defiance 643 1x - 15 14 0
Records: Defiance 5-1, 2-0 WBL, Wapakoneta 6-1, 1-1 WBL
Winning pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (5 innings, 7 hits, 2 runs, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: A. Fisher (1.2 innings, 9 hits, 10 runs, 9 earned, 2 strikeouts, 2 walk). Others: K. Meijer (2.1 innings, 5 hits, 5 runs, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Wapakoneta) - E. Vanhorn home run, single, 2 RBIs; A. Fisher double. (Defiance) - Taighen Zipfel home run, double, single, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Brooke Gathman double, single, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Vida Casarez double, single; Bella Gutierrez double, single, 4 RBIs; Ayvah Cullen 3 singles, 3 runs.
