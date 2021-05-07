KENTON — Defiance continued its hot stretch Thursday in its Western Buckeye League finale at Kenton, winning the program’s fifth game in six tries with a 9-8 comeback victory over the Wildcats.
In those five wins, the Bulldogs (7-15, 3-6 WB) outscored opponents 58-12 but on Thursday, the Bulldogs had to rally from a 6-3 deficit in the third inning and from an 8-7 deficit entering the seventh inning.
“We had a good win tonight,” said Defiance skipper Denny Parrish. “Our girls were down early and we battled back to take the lead. We had a few miscues in the third and sixth that allowed them to regain the lead in those innings. They dug deep in the top of the seventh to regain and then hold the lead to take the win.”
Talya Escamilla led the seventh inning off with a single to center. With runners at the corners after a Lindsay Roth walk, Rochelle Garcia grounded out and freshman pinch-runner Taylor Bibler scored to tie the game at 8-8 as Roth moved to third. Elivia Rosa then followed with a groundout to score Roth and put Defiance up for good.
Rosa was key in the pitcher’s circle and batter’s box for the Bulldogs. The junior struck out eight in a complete-game win for Defiance, scattering seven hits with three walks, while connecting for a single and double and driving in four runs.
Grace Jones singled and doubled for the Bulldogs while Aly Escamilla singled twice.
Defiance returns to action on Saturday at 10 a.m. against Archbold before a very quick rematch against Kenton in the Division II sectional semifinals at DHS at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Defiance 030 040 2 - 9 10 4
Kenton 105 002 0 - 8 7 2
Records: Defiance 7-15 (3-6 WBL), Kenton 3-15 (1-7 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Elivia Rosa (7 innings, 8 runs, 2 earned, 7 hits, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jill Bird (4 innings, 5 runs, 7 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Brynn Butler.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Elivia Rosa single, double, 4 RBIs; Grayce Jones single, double; Aly Escamilla 2 singles. (Kenton) - Emily Pees 2 singles.
