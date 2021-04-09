PERRYSBURG — Division I Perrysburg scored runs in five of six innings played as the Yellowjackets downed visiting Defiance 12-2 in softball action on Thursday.
The Bulldogs (2-4) managed five hits against the hosts but were done in by four errors.
Cassie Plummer ripped three doubles, driving in four runs against Defiance while Hannah Hoverman homered.
DHS junior Aly Escamilla homered as part of a three-hit day from the leadoff spot for the Bulldogs. Eden Hutchinson chipped in a triple.
The Bulldogs will return to action Friday with a trip to St. Marys for the team’s Western Buckeye League opener before hosting Oregon Clay and Anthony Wayne on Saturday.
Defiance 000 110 - 2 5 4
Perrysburg 220 431 - 12 12 0
Records: Perrysburg 2-1, Defiance 2-4.
Winning pitcher: Maison Gerrard (5 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Natalie Getchey.
Losing pitcher: Elivia Rosa (3 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: Talya Escamilla.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Aly Escamilla 2 singles, home run; Eden Hutchinson double; Taighen Zipfel single, RBI. (Perrysburg) - Cassie Plummer 3 doubles, 4 RBIs; Emily O’Connell 2 singles, double, 3 runs; Hannah Hoverman single, home run, 2 RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.