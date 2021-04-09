PERRYSBURG — Division I Perrysburg scored runs in five of six innings played as the Yellowjackets downed visiting Defiance 12-2 in softball action on Thursday.

The Bulldogs (2-4) managed five hits against the hosts but were done in by four errors.

Cassie Plummer ripped three doubles, driving in four runs against Defiance while Hannah Hoverman homered.

DHS junior Aly Escamilla homered as part of a three-hit day from the leadoff spot for the Bulldogs. Eden Hutchinson chipped in a triple.

The Bulldogs will return to action Friday with a trip to St. Marys for the team’s Western Buckeye League opener before hosting Oregon Clay and Anthony Wayne on Saturday.

Defiance 000 110 - 2 5 4

Perrysburg 220 431 - 12 12 0

Records: Perrysburg 2-1, Defiance 2-4.

Winning pitcher: Maison Gerrard (5 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Natalie Getchey.

Losing pitcher: Elivia Rosa (3 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: Talya Escamilla.

Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Aly Escamilla 2 singles, home run; Eden Hutchinson double; Taighen Zipfel  single, RBI. (Perrysburg) - Cassie Plummer 3 doubles, 4 RBIs; Emily O’Connell 2 singles, double, 3 runs; Hannah Hoverman single, home run, 2 RBIs. 

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments