VAN WERT — A Van Wert five-run second inning outburst and a two-run seventh inning was enough to hand Defiance softball their first Western Buckeye League loss in a 7-4 defeat. 

Defiance got on the board first in the second with back-to-back singles from Lindsay Roth and Grayce Jones but gave up five in the bottom half of the innings. 

The Bulldogs got three back in the third, the second coming on Jones's second RBI single of the game but they were shutout the rest of the way by Van Wert's Emilee Phillips. 

Taighen Zipfel went all six innings in the circle surrendering seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits and two strikeouts. The Bulldogs out-hit the Cougars 11-10 despite the loss. 

Freshman Ayvah Cullen and senior Jones each had two-single, two-RBI days while Elizabeth Hoffman got on base three times with three singles. 

Defiance will be back in action on Saturday in a home matchup with NWOAL foe Bryan. 

Defiance 013 000 0 - 4 11 1

Van Wert 050 002 X - 7 10 2

Records: Van Wert 3-5 (3-0 WBL), Defiance 6-3 (2-1 WBL). 

Winning Pitcher: Emilee Phillips (7 IP, 11 hits, 3 runs, 3 earned, 6 Ks). 

Losing Pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (6 IP, 10 hits, 7 runs, 6 earned, 2 Ks). 

Leading Hitters: (Defiance) - Ayvah Cullen 2 singles, 2 RBIs, run; Grayce Jones 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Elizabeth Hoffman 3 singles, run; Taylor Bibler 2 singles, run. (Van Wert) - Emillee Phillips 2 singles; Alexa Gearhart 2 singles, RBI, 2 runs. 

