Defiance softball took on second-ranked in Division I Anthony Wayne on Thursday in a home non-league contest that resulted in a 12-1 defeat.
Kennedy Cowan went deep twice in the game, driving in five RBIs while leadoff hitter Abby Kennelly went 4-for-4 with two runs scored.
Kitty Meyers got the win the circle for the Generals allowing just a run (not earned) on three hits, three walks and 12 strikeouts in five innings.
Taighen Zipfel started in the circle and got the loss for Defiance. She was relieved after three innings by Elivia Rosa.
Vida Casarez got the only extra-base hit for the Bulldogs with a double that drove in a the only run for Defiance on the day.
"We battled and came up short on the stick. Anthony Wayne is a Division 1 powerhouse and they showed it. We had some highlights during the game, and our girls competed and played hard the entire game. I'm proud of them for not giving up," Defiance head coach Dennis Parrish said.
Defiance has now lost three-straight games and are hoping to get back on track with a Friday home Western Buckeye League contest against Kenton. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Anthony Wayne 503 04 - 12 15 0
Defiance 000 10 - 1 3 0
Records: Defiance 6-5
Winning Pitcher: Kitty Meyers (5 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 walks, 12 strikeouts).
Losing Pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (3 innings, 10 hits, 8 earned, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts). Others: Elivia Rosa.
Leading Hitters: (Anthony Wayne) - Kennedy Cowan 2 home runs, 5 RBIs, 2 runs; Abby Kennelly 4 singles, 2 runs; Kitty Meyers 2 doubles; Emily Liskai double, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Brooklyn Patchen 2 singles, 2 runs. (Defiance) - Vida Casarez double.
