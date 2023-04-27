Defiance softball is officially back on top of the Western Buckeye League mountaintop as with their 8-7 defeat of Lima Bath on Thursday, the Bulldogs have clinched at least a share of their first league title since 2019.
It’s the eighth league title in program history and their third in the last five seasons, not including the canceled COVID year.
It was a back and forth game that saw the Bulldogs (13-4, 7-0 WBL) forced to break a tie three times in the game, including the last time with a clutch three-run bottom of the sixth.
The top of the order came through for the Bulldogs, as three-hole hitter Ayvah Cullen came a home run short of the cycle and drove in five of their eight runs. Meanwhile, two-hole hitter Elizabeth Hoffman came up with four hits and scored three times. Bella Gutierrez scored twice in the leadoff spot while also driving in the go-ahead run in the sixth before Cullen tripled home two more.
Defiance and head coach Denny Parrish are still focused on “not sharing” the WBL title and one more win against either Celina or Kenton next week will get them that goal, but the sentiment of getting the Bulldogs back on top is still certainly there.
“It means a lot to the program to get this thing back here to Defiance,” Parrish said. “It’s been a lot of fun. These girls have worked their tails off to get to this point, especially the three seniors. They took the bull by the horns and everyone followed them.”
“It feels amazing to accomplish this goal as a senior and having the whole team around me and everyone putting in the work to get here,” Hoffman said. “We made a few mistakes but we came back from it, they hit and we hit back so everything just came together.”
Both teams certainly did hit, as Bath ended with 12 hits and Defiance 13. The Wildkittens scored a run in the first inning, and as Hoffman referred to, the Bulldogs immediately hit back with a four-run bottom of the first.
Hoffman was a big part of that first inning rally as Gutierrez and Cullen all notched back-to-back-to-back singles to start the frame, the Cullen single bringing in two runs. Then, doubles from Taighen Zipfel and Lindsay Roth added two more.
“I just couldn’t let them down, I had to do it for my team,” Hoffman said of her four-hit day at the plate. “I couldn't be the one that got us down, coming into the dugout, I had to keep everyone up and getting those four hits helped.”
Zipfel, who started in the circle for the Bulldogs, then seemed like she’d get out of the next inning unscathed after allowing two singles to start the inning but a two-out home run by Claire Armentraut over the left field wall, tied the game at four after two innings.
The Bulldogs immediately got back on top again though in the bottom of the second, this time with two outs as Hoffman beat out an infield single and then put her wheels on, scoring from first on a Cullen double.
At this point, holding a 5-4 lead, four of the five Defiance runs had been scored by the top three hitters in the order.
“All year, it hasn’t always been the same person and it hasn’t always been the top of the order coming through,” Parrish said. “But they really did come through tonight and it was good to see in a tournament atmosphere to see Ayvah and Elizabeth get some key hits when we needed.”
That wasn’t the last time Bath would hear from the top of the order, though it came later as after a loud first two innings, both pitchers, including freshman hurler for Bath Kyree Strumbaugh, were able to quiet things down, with each putting up scoreless frames in the third and fourth.
In the top of the fifth, Bath woke up again though with Armentraut starting the frame off with a single and eventually coming around to score on an Ava Gibson single to tie it at five. Zipfel earned a big strikeout in the top of the sixth to strand the go-ahead run at second and that set the table for Defiance in the sixth.
Lindsay Roth led off with a single, but the next two Defiance hitters went down in order. Never fear though, Gutierrez was there to give the Bulldogs a lead with a searing two-out single back up the middle that scored Roth.
“She’s not a freshman anymore, she’s a year older now because she’s got a lot of games under her belt,” Parrish said of the freshman Gutierrez. “That’s a tribute to the three seniors who every day talk to her and tell her that she’s part of this team, she’s up here for a reason. She takes it to heart and nothing bothers her.”
Hoffman followed that with her fourth single of the day before Cullen dribbled one down the left field line that found the corner in foul territory and allowed her to clear the bases, notching her fourth and fifth RBIs in the process.
“I was a little nervous but I didn’t let the nerves get to me and I just knew that I wanted to do whatever I could to help the team,” Cullen said after the game. “I’m just so happy for the seniors this year. They hold such a special place in my heart and I just love this team so much.”
With a three-run lead, Zipfel who was going for her 11th win of the season, just needed three more outs and she got two of them quickly, setting down the top two Bath hitters in order. But a single, double and another double scored two runs for the Wildkittens, and put the tying run on second.
A long visit to the circle ensued, but Zipfel was able to come through getting a groundout to third for the title-clinching out.
“I think I had a heart attack twice,” Parrish joked after the game. “They are a really good hitting team, they always are … Taighen will be the first one to say ‘they hit me.’ But she did a good job and she didn’t let it get to her, she just said okay next batter and I’ll battle that person.”
Zipfel gave up seven earned runs in seven innings while striking out seven and walking none.
The Bulldogs are back in action on Saturday for a home bout with Findlay before a makeup game against Elmwood on Monday and a chance to win the WBL outright at Celina on Tuesday.
Bath 130 010 2 - 7 12 1
Defiance 410 003 x - 8 13 0
Records: Defiance 13-4, 7-0 WBL; Lima Bath 6-9, 3-3 WBL
Winning pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (7 innings, 12 hits, 7 runs, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Kyree Strumbaugh (6 innings, 13 hits, 8 runs, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Bath) - C. Armentraut home run, double, single 3 RBIs, 3 runs; A. Oliver double, single; A. Gibson double, single; T. Sibert double, single, 2 RBIs. (Defiance) - Ayvah Cullen triple, double, single, 5 RBIs; Elizabeth Hofman 4 singles, 3 runs; Taighen Zipfel double, single; Lindsay Roth double, single; Bella Gutierrez 2 singles, 2 runs.
