Columbus Grove 8, Leipsic 1

COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove spoiled Leipsic’s hopes of an outright league title, knocking off the Vikings 8-1 to split the Putnam County League crown.

Cheyanne Mershman struck out 12 in a complete-game win while slamming a triple and home run at the plate for the Bulldogs.

Leipsic 000 010 0 - 1 5 0

Columbus Grove 015 101 x - 8 12 4

Records: Columbus Grove , Leipsic .

Winning pitcher: Cheyanne Mershman (7 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 12 strikeouts, 4 walks).

Losing pitcher: Josie Hermiller (6 innings, 8 runs, 12 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).

Leading hitters: (Leipsic) - 5 singles. (Columbus Grove) - Kam Utendorf 3 singles; Cheyanne Mershman triple, home run; Aby Stechschulte 2 singles; Madison Zimmerly 2 singles.

Miller City 12, Ottoville 1

MILLER CITY — Miller City capped its season in winning fashion with a 12-1 PCL victory over Ottoville.

Senior Maddie Otto struck out nine over six innings in her final game for the Wildcats while fellow senior Isabelle Vance laced a pair of hits. Aly Michel blasted a double and home run, driving in five runs.

Ottoville 100 000 - 1 3 2

Miller City 220 053 - 12 13 0

Records: Miller City 7-16 (2-3 PCL), Ottoville 2-15 (0-5 PCL).

Winning pitcher: Maddie Otto (6 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk).

Losing pitcher: Hannah Wenzlick (5 innings, 12 runs, 7 earned, 13 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).

Leading hitters: (Ottoville) - Hannah Wenzlick double. (Miller City) - Tori Wenzinger 3 singles; Aly Michel double, home run, 5 RBIs; Samantha Demuth single, double, 3 runs; Isabelle Vance 2 singles; Hallie Kamphaus double; Aubrey Knueven double.

Stryker 14, Fayette 2

FAYETTE - Stryker concluded its Buckeye Border Conference schedule with a win, rolling past host Fayette 14-2.

Haylee Fulk had a triple, three total hits and five RBIs for the victorious Panthers while Sage Woolace homered and was a triple short of the cycle.

Stryker  14

Fayette  2

Records: Stryker 6-12 (5-7 BBC), Fayette 0-17 (0-12 BBC).

Winning pitcher: Caitlyn Lyons (5 innings, 2 runs, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).

Leading hitters: (Stryker) - Sage Woolace single, double, home run, 3 runs; Haylee Fulk 2 singles, triple, 5 RBIs; Caitlyn Lyons 2 singles, double; Emmalee Fulk single, double; Laura Leupp home run.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments