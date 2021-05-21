Columbus Grove 8, Leipsic 1
COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove spoiled Leipsic’s hopes of an outright league title, knocking off the Vikings 8-1 to split the Putnam County League crown.
Cheyanne Mershman struck out 12 in a complete-game win while slamming a triple and home run at the plate for the Bulldogs.
Leipsic 000 010 0 - 1 5 0
Columbus Grove 015 101 x - 8 12 4
Records: Columbus Grove , Leipsic .
Winning pitcher: Cheyanne Mershman (7 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 12 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Josie Hermiller (6 innings, 8 runs, 12 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Leipsic) - 5 singles. (Columbus Grove) - Kam Utendorf 3 singles; Cheyanne Mershman triple, home run; Aby Stechschulte 2 singles; Madison Zimmerly 2 singles.
Miller City 12, Ottoville 1
MILLER CITY — Miller City capped its season in winning fashion with a 12-1 PCL victory over Ottoville.
Senior Maddie Otto struck out nine over six innings in her final game for the Wildcats while fellow senior Isabelle Vance laced a pair of hits. Aly Michel blasted a double and home run, driving in five runs.
Ottoville 100 000 - 1 3 2
Miller City 220 053 - 12 13 0
Records: Miller City 7-16 (2-3 PCL), Ottoville 2-15 (0-5 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Maddie Otto (6 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Hannah Wenzlick (5 innings, 12 runs, 7 earned, 13 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Ottoville) - Hannah Wenzlick double. (Miller City) - Tori Wenzinger 3 singles; Aly Michel double, home run, 5 RBIs; Samantha Demuth single, double, 3 runs; Isabelle Vance 2 singles; Hallie Kamphaus double; Aubrey Knueven double.
Stryker 14, Fayette 2
FAYETTE - Stryker concluded its Buckeye Border Conference schedule with a win, rolling past host Fayette 14-2.
Haylee Fulk had a triple, three total hits and five RBIs for the victorious Panthers while Sage Woolace homered and was a triple short of the cycle.
Stryker 14
Fayette 2
Records: Stryker 6-12 (5-7 BBC), Fayette 0-17 (0-12 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Caitlyn Lyons (5 innings, 2 runs, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Stryker) - Sage Woolace single, double, home run, 3 runs; Haylee Fulk 2 singles, triple, 5 RBIs; Caitlyn Lyons 2 singles, double; Emmalee Fulk single, double; Laura Leupp home run.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.