Napoleon 5, Wauseon 4
NAPOLEON — Napoleon stormed back from a 4-1 deficit against visiting rival Wauseon, winning on a three-run walkoff inside-the-park home run from Regan Burkey to nip the Indians, 5-4.
Spencer Schwaiger also laced a double in the win for the Wildcats, which had just five hits overall. Freshman pitcher Arianna Kiessling dazzled in the circle, striking out 15 in a complete-game win.
Ella Hageman and Kendall Horner combined for 10 strikeouts for Wauseon while Ava Kovar homered and drove in a pair and Ella Albright legged out a triple.
Wauseon 202 000 0 - 4 6 5
Napoleon 000 110 3 - 5 5 2
Records: Napoleon 1-1, Wauseon 1-2.
Winning pitcher: Arianna Kiessling (7 innings, 4 runs, 6 hits, 15 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Kendall Horner (2 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Ella Hageman.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Bri Hays 2 singles, 2 steals; Ava Kovar home run, 2 RBIs; Ella Albright triple; Elley Ward double. (Napoleon) - Regan Burkey home run, 3 RBIs; Schwaiger double.
Bryan 5, Edgerton 1
EDGERTON — After Edgerton’s Ella Miller hit a game-tying solo home run in the bottom of the seventh, Bryan took the Bulldogs to a 10th inning before a four-run surge gave the Bears a 4-1 marathon win.
Josey Arnold ripped a two-run double to break the tie in the top of the 10th for Bryan before an error allowed another insurance run. Thea Staten pitched all 10 innings for the Bears, striking out 16 while rapping two base hits.
Corinne Cape fanned six while also pitching all 10 frames for Edgerton.
Bryan 000 010 000 4 - 5 10 1
Edgerton 000 000 100 0 - 1 2 4
Records: Bryan 3-0, Edgerton 1-1.
Winning pitcher: Thea Staten (10 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 16 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Corinne Cape (10 innings, 5 runs, 1 earned, 10 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Thea Staten 2 singles; Marlee Yoder 2 singles; Josey Arnold double, 2 RBIs; Mackenzie Blevins 2 RBIs; Reese Grothaus 2 singles. (Edgerton) - Ella Miller home run.
Tinora 5, Findlay 1
Freshman Paige Gamby slammed a double and home run for Tinora as the Rams downed Division I Findlay 5-1 on Domersville Road.
Gamby drove in three of the five runs for the Rams while senior Logan McQuillin also went yard while leadoff hitter Anna Frazer singled twice and stole a pair of bases. Pitcher Scylea Zolman struck out nine in a complete-game victory.
Findlay 000 000 1 - 1 4 2
Tinora 200 120 x - 5 6 2
Records: Tinora 2-0, Findlay 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Natalie Steffes (6 innings, 5 runs, 6 hits, 11 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Findlay) - Abigail Langstaff single, double; Lola Spieles double; Riley Endicott double. (Tinora) - Paige Gamby double, home run, 3 RBIs; Logan McQuillin home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Anna Frazer 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 steals.
Antwerp 11, Continental 5
CONTINENTAL — Antwerp put four runs across in both the second and fourth innings to rally from an early 5-4 deficit and defeat Continental, 11-5.
Caroline Rohrs homered in a three-hit, five-RBI day for the 3-0 Archers while Madison Berenyi ripped two doubles and Kearstyn Pierce tripled.
Alli Scott had three base knocks in the loss for Continental while Gracie Homier had a three-bagger.
Antwerp 040 430 0 - 11 16 4
Continental 140 000 0 - 5 7 3
Records: Antwerp 3-0, Continental 1-1.
Winning pitcher: Lydia Krouse (7 innings, 5 runs, 1 earned, 7 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Gracie Homier (7 innings, 11 runs, 4 earned, 16 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - Caroline Rohrs 2 singles, home run, 5 RBIs, 2 runs; Kearstyn Pierce single, triple; Madison Berenyi 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Taylor Shull 2 singles, 3 runs; Elle Clem 2 singles, 2 runs; Lydia Krouse 2 singles, 2 runs. (Continental) - Alli Scott 3 singles, 2 runs; Gracie Homier triple, 2 RBIs; Lauren Williams double.
Maumee 14, Delta 4
MAUMEE — Delta staked out a 4-1 lead through three innings but Maumee stormed back with 13 runs in the fourth and fifth frames to defeat Delta, 14-4.
Jaclyn Kohlhofer hit two doubles, driving in a pair of runs for Delta. Mackenzie Clapp also had a two-bagger.
Delta 301 00 - 4 7 4
Maumee 100 58 - 14 13 0
Records: Maumee 1-1, Delta 0-3.
Winning pitcher: Hannah Ruiz (2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Hailey Yarberry.
Losing pitcher: Mackenzie Clapp (0+ innings, 8 runs, 7 earned, 7 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Jaclyn Kohlhofer.
Leading hitters: (Delta) - Jaclyn Kohlhofer 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Mackenzie Clapp double. (Maumee) - Danielle Schriner single, home run, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Lilly Duling single, home run, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Hannah Ruiz single, home run, 2 RBIs; Skyler Janes 2 doubles, 2 runs; Haley Hughes 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Taylor Smith double.
Montpelier 7, Edon 5
MONTPELIER — Madelyn Hopper struck out 14 for Montpelier as the Locos nabbed a 7-5 non-league win over Edon.
Kelsi Bumb helped Hopper out with four RBIs and two base hits for the Locos, who scored all seven of their runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Emma Hickman tripled in the loss for the Bombers, who committed eight errors in the setback.
Edon 100 130 0 - 5 3 8
Montpelier 000 043 x - 7 6 4
Records: Montpelier 2-1, Edon 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Madelyn Hopper (7 innings, 5 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 14 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Natalie Wofford (6 innings, 7 runs, 0 earned, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Edon) - Emma Hickman triple; Addison Warner 2 runs, 2 steals. (Montpelier) - Kelsi Bumb single, double, 4 RBIs; Kaycee Humbarger 2 singles, 2 runs; Lyla Mahan 2 runs; Arielle Bass 2 runs.
North Central 14, Stryker 5
STRYKER — After falling behind 4-1 through one inning, North Central stormed back to earn a 14-5 non-league win over host Stryker.
Emma Fidler, Makinzy King and Kendall Sutton all had four-hit outings for the Eagles, who finished with 24 hits. Isabelle Burnett pitched six innings for the win while recording three hits and four steals.
Emma Fulk and Adysen Andres each doubled in the defeat for the Panthers.
N. Central 110 501 6 - 14 24 0
Stryker 400 001 0 - 5 12 0
Records: North Central 1-3, Stryker 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Isabelle Burnett (6 innings, 5 runs, 10 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Emma Fidler.
Losing pitcher: Taylore Rethmel (6.2 innings, 14 runs, 24 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Abbie Meyer.
Leading hitters: (North Central) - Emma Fidler 2 singles, 2 doubles; Makinzy King 2 singles, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Kendall Sutton 3 singles, double, 3 runs; Isabelle Burnett 2 singles, double, 3 runs, 2 RBIs, 4 steals; Amara Wright single, double; Cailyn Meyers 2 singles, 2 runs. (Stryker) - Sage Woolace 2 singles; Gabby Ramon 2 singles; Oliviah Clingaman 2 singles; Abbie Meyer 2 singles; Emma Fulk double, 2 RBIs; Adysen Andres double.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.