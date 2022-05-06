TONTONGANY — Hits were far and few between as Defiance softball took on DIII sixth-ranked Otsego on Thursday, falling 2-0.
Head coach Dennis Parrish was pleased with the performance after Defiance fell 16-0 to Wapakoneta the day prior, which ensured that the Bulldogs wouldn't take home WBL title.
I was really happy with how we played tonight. After last night's game, I wasn't sure how we were going to do today," Parrish said. "Each one of the girls played extremely well. They made plays when they needed to. Our girls in the dugout cheered the others on as they played in the field. And Elivia threw really well."
The Knights outhit Defiance 4-1 as both Lexi North for Otsego and Elivia Rosa for Defiance threw gems.
North fanned 18 and walked four in her one-hit shutout while Rosa only struck out two and walked three in six innings of work but gave up just two earned on four hits.
Elizabeth Hoffman was the only Bulldog to notch a hit on the day. She also forced a walk. Freshman Ayvah Cullen walked three times.
North also had a multi-hit day and grabbed the team's only RBI with a double and a single on the day.
Defiance is back in action on Friday where they'll take on Archbold in an away non-league bout.
Defiance 000 000 0 - 0 1 0
Otsego 100 001 x - 2 4 0
Records: Otsego 19-1, Defiance 10-10.
Winning Pitcher: Lexi North (7 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 4 walks, 18 strikeouts).
Losing Pitcher: Elivia Rosa (6 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts).
Leading Hitters: (Defiance) - Elizabeth Hoffman single. (Otsego) - Lexi North double, single.
