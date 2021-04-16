BRYAN – Bryan pitcher Addi Arnold came one strikeout away from tying a NWOAL record with 17 strikeouts as the league favorite Bears were able to hold off an up-and-coming Liberty Center squad 4-2 in a key early-season matchup.
“It wasn’t our best,” admitted Bryan coach Samantha Fowls. “We still came out with the win.”
The Bears were able to score the winning runs in the bottom of the sixth on a single play. Alex Vreeland opened the inning with a single, then was moved to second on a bunt by Ella Voigt. Kailee Thiel drew a walk and wild pitch moved the two runners to second and third.
After the wild pitch, Madison Grisier laid down a bunt that died just out of the batters box in fair territory. The throw from the Liberty center catcher down to first sailed just high enough where it caught the tip of the glove of the second baseman who was covering the bag. The ball ended up in right field, and both runners were able to score home for what proved to be the game-winning runs.
“Our shortest player on the team is covering first base and the throw was slightly elevated,” explained Liberty Center coach Scott Barrett. “It goes just off of her glove and we get a good throw home, our catcher can’t catch it. Those are execution moments. They (Bryan) took advantage.
“We’re not intimidated by Bryan,” continued Barrett. “The mentality of out team is we aren’t intimidated. We’ve got to be able to answer the bell and execute in the critical moments and we struggled with that today.”
Arnold came out and got bookend strikeouts in the seventh to close out the contest.
“Give Arnold credit, she dominated us tonight,” said Barrett. “We hadn’t experienced enough of that cagey velocity. She pitched really well today.
“We were not intimidated by her,” added Barrett. “We’ve had 10 home runs as a team. We thought we were going to be ready to come here and jack some. We didn’t make any adjustments. We just kept swinging for the fences.”
Arnold was working out of trouble and got strikeouts in key situations. She left Tiger runners stranded on the corners in the second, plus left a runner at second in the third. In the sixth, before Bryan took the lead, she fanned the side after allowing a leadoff single.
“Addi doesn’t go out there to try to break records,” stated Fowls. “She goes out there and plays for her team. She’s always working on being better and for her team to win.”
Liberty Center did get to Arnold in the fourth. Michaela Jeffers and Morgan Garber sandwiched singles around a strikeout to put two runners on for the Tigers. Laney Krugh was able to single in a run, but Garber was thrown out at the plate. Claire Atkinson followed with a double that plated Krugh, which put the visitors ahead 2-1.
“The girls that made the decision that they were going to shorten their swings and go up the middle, it was a better discipline approach,” said Barrett. “You don’t have to overswing when you have a girl throwing 55-plus. You have to put a good swing on the ball.”
Bryan tied the game an inning later when Arnold singled and scored on a groundout by Smith.
“We just needed to relax,” said Fowls on being able to come back and tie the game. “We are a good team. “The big thing is the mental game of it. We can physically do it, but putting the mental game into it is going to be important to us.”
The hosts took a 1-0 lead just three batters into the game. Arnold drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a bunt. She came around to score on a Smith single.
Bryan had some issues on the bases. They had a pair of runners out at the plate attempting to score on squeeze plays.
“Our baserunning was not good tonight,” stated Fowls. “We hesitated a lot. I think their nerves were settling in and we just were not thinking. We were lucky to come out with a win.”
The Bears (9-0, 2-0) will host Edon on Friday and Defiance on Saturday. They will host Wauseon on Monday in another key NWOAL matchup. Liberty Center (9-2, 1-1) heads to Otsego Saturday and hosts Evergreen on Monday.
Liberty Center 000 200 0 – 2 7 1
Bryan 100 012 x – 4 7 2
Records: Liberty Center 9-2 (1-1 NWOAL), Bryan 9-0 (2-0 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Addi Arnold (7 innings, 7 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 17 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Eme Gray (6 innings, 7 hits, 4 runs, 2 earned, 5 walks, 2 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) – Morgan Garber 2 singles, double; Claire Atkinson double, RBI. (Bryan) – Scout Smith single, 2 RBIs; Alex Vreeland 2 singles.
