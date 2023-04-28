BRYAN — For Bryan, it was just a matter of time in Thursday’s Northwest Ohio Athletic League showdown with Liberty Center until the plays the Golden Bears needed would come.
And arrive they did, as Bryan ground down a Tiger team challenging for its first-ever softball league title and pulled away for an 11-2 win to secure at least a share of the school’s second league title in three seasons.
“It’s always good to get a win like this, (Liberty Center is) a good team and they came in 12-3 so we knew nothing was going to be taken lightly today,” said Bryan head coach Samantha Molina, whose squad shared league titles in 2017 and 2021. “We just needed to capitalize on different things … we’re not done yet though, we’re trying to win it outright on Monday (against Swanton).”
From the first pitch, both sides seemed primed for the moment as the only two unbeaten NWOAL schools remaining. Bryan freshman phenom Thea Staten struck out the side in the top of the first and two base hits put a pair of scoring threats for the Bears (15-1, 6-0 NWOAL) in the bottom of the frame but LC pitcher Molly Perry induced two groundouts to end the threat for the Tigers (12-4, 5-1 NWOAL).
The second inning saw the host Bears draw first blood thanks to a Kailee Thiel leadoff double, an RBI single from Reese Grothaus and an RBI groundout from Ella Voigt but LC again had an answer in the third by scoring their first run on an error that followed a passed ball with one out. However, Staten righted the ship with back-to-back strikeouts and was rewarded by an RBI single from Thiel and a run-scoring error by the Tigers that put Bryan up 4-1.
“The girls were able to always think next play, next pitch, whatever it may be,” said Molina. “It came down to being able to take advantage of when maybe they let up a little bit and being able to move that next runner and be aggressive in the box.”
From there, Liberty Center was unable to mount serious threats against Staten’s pitching and missed opportunities as the Tigers stayed within striking range through five innings and cut the lead to 5-2 when an error allowed an LC pinch-runner to score.
However, the wheels fell off the upset train for the Tigers in the sixth inning. When head coach Nikki Keil inserted Reese Kessler in the circle to replace Perry, the Golden Bears pounced with back-to-back singles to start the frame and after an infield fly, a grounder to third did not result in a force out and loaded the bags with Bryan runners.
From there, a walk and fielder’s choice pushed the lead to 7-2 and put Perry back in the circle but freshman Mylie Vollmer slammed the final nail in the coffin with a two-run double to center. An error allowed another Bryan run on a Mackenzie Blevins single while Grothaus netted her second RBI with a sixth-inning knock.
“It was a big game and we just didn’t respond to it,” said first-year LC head coach Nikki Keil. “We worked hard, we knew what we needed to do. When we executed on offense, we scored and we were in it and we just lost it.”
Staten kept LC at bay with just one hit allowed in a complete-game victory that featured 13 strikeouts and just one walk. The win improved her season record to 15-1 and marked the eighth time the freshman had recorded a complete game with at least 12 strikeouts, bringing her total to 189 punchouts.
“I knew we had to have that little chip on our shoulder,” explained Staten, who added a pair of base hits to her outing. “We came in 5-0 in the league, we had to carry that and if we had good energy, I knew we’d be fine … I think our energy picked up throughout the game. What’s really helped us is once one person gets a hit, we all do. It’s contagious.”
“She’s played some big time ball and been up against a lot of good competition,” lauded Molina. “Watching her still being able to stay composed through these big games is definitely a huge, huge asset for us and I think she’ll only keep getting better through these four years.”
Grothaus and Marlee Yoder each had three hits to pace Bryan at the plate while Thiel and Vollmer each had two RBIs.
Bryan has the chance at school history in Monday’s NWOAL finale at Swanton (9-7, 5-1). A win over the Bulldogs would wrap up the first outright softball title in program history after sharing with Archbold in 2017 and Evergreen in 2021. A loss to the Bulldogs would give Swanton and Bryan shares of the title with LC joining the potential podium with a win over Patrick Henry on Monday.
L. Center 001 001 0 - 2 1 2
Bryan 022 106 0 - 11 15 3
Records: Bryan 15-1 (6-0 NWOAL), Liberty Center 12-4 (5-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Thea Staten (7 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 1 hit, 13 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Molly Perry (5.2 innings, 7 runs, 5 earned, 14 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Reese Kessler.
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) - Emerson Gray single. (Bryan) - Marlee Yoder 3 singles; Reese Grothaus 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Kailee Thiel single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Thea Staten 2 singles; Mylie Vollmer double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Caitlyn DeWitt 2 runs.
