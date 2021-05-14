Division IV Sectionals
North Central 8, Hicksville 2
PIONEER — North Central rallied from a 2-0 deficit after the first inning with five third-frame runs to down Hicksville 8-2 for a Division IV sectional championship on Thursday.
Emma Fidler had a single and double for the Eagles, which will take on BBC rival and top seed Hilltop in a district semifinal at Bryan on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Leah Seitz, Izzie Smith and Katie Chapman each singled in the setback for the Aces.
Hicksville 200 000 0 - 2 3 3
North Central 015 101 x - 8 7 3
Records: North Central 9-9, Hicksville 8-16.
Winning pitcher: Darbi Stewart (7 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Losing pitcher: Katie Chapman (6 innings, 8 runs, 4 earned, 7 hits, 1 strikeout, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) - 3 singles. (North Central) - Emma Fidler single, double; Makinzy King 2 singles.
Wayne Trace 11, Ada 1
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace punched its ticket to districts, making quick work of Ada in an 11-1 D-IV sectional win.
Six different Raiders drove in a run in the five-frame victory, which advances Wayne Trace to a 4 p.m. district semifinal against top-seeded North Baltimore at Elida on Tuesday. Tiffany Sinn had three hits, including a double, while earning the win in the circle.
Ada 000 10 - 1 3 5
Wayne Trace 215 3x - 11 9 3
Records: Wayne Trace 14-10, Ada 10-13.
Winning pitcher: Tiffany Sinn (5 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Leona Dalton (4 innings, 11 runs, 7 earned, 9 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Ada) - Leona Dalton double. (Wayne Trace) - Tiffany Sinn 2 singles, double; Kaitlin Slide single, double; Emma Crosby 2 singles; Ava Zartman 3 runs.
Edgerton 11, Miller City 3
EDGERTON — Third-seeded Edgerton rolled up nine runs in the third inning to down Miller City 11-3 and advance to district play.
Freshman Ella Miller homered in the win for the Bulldogs, which will get a GMC rematch with Route 49 rival Antwerp in a 7 p.m. district semifinal at Bryan on Tuesday. Rylei Moreno added a pair of doubles.
Samantha Demuth, Aly Michel and Hallie Kamphaus all had two singles for Miller City while Ashlyn Sleesman struck out 13 in the circle.
Miller City 100 100 1 - 3 10 0
Edgerton 029 000 x - 11 13 1
Records: Edgerton 13-11, Miller City 6-14-1.
Winning pitcher: Ashlyn Sleesman (7 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 10 hits, 13 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Maddie Otto (6 innings, 11 runs, 9 earned, 13 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Miller City) - Chelsie Wilhelm single, double; Samantha Demuth 2 singles; Aly Michel 2 singles; Hallie Kamphaus 2 singles. (Edgerton) - Ella Miller single, home run; Rylei Moreno 2 doubles; Ashlyn Sleesman 2 singles; Noelle Ritter 2 singles; Grace Schroeder double; Lola Giesige double.
Hilltop 22, Holgate 0
WEST UNITY – Nine players drove in at least one run as Hilltop advanced to the district tournament with a 22-0 blanking of Holgate.
Americus Maddox hit a home run as a part of the 17-hit attack for the Cadets (No. 8 Division IV OHSFSCA).
Lana Baker blanked the Tigers in the circle and finished with 11 strikeouts.
Lexi Kurtz collected two of the three hits for Holgate.
Holgate 000 00 – 0 3 8
Hilltop23(11) 6x – 22 17 0
Records: Holgate 1-12, Hilltop 24-3.
Winning pitcher: Lana Baker (5 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 11 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Lexi Kurtz (4 innings, 17 hits, 22 runs, 13 earned, 5 walks, 1 strikeout).
Leading hitters: (Holgate) – Lexi Kurtz 2 singles. (Hilltop) - Americus Maddox home run, 2 RBIs; Kodi Brenner double, RBI; Arleigh VanArsdalen double, 2 RBIs; Lana Baker single, double; Holly Jermeay single, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Alyssa Momyer double, 2 RBIs; Sara Barnum double, 2 RBIs; Hannah Riley 3 singles;
Columbus Grove 5, McComb 4
COLUMBUS GROVE – McComb fell one run short in the seventh as Columbus Grove hung on for a 5-4 win in a sectional final.
With the win, the Bulldogs advance to face Lima Central Catholic in a district semifinal at Elida. Cheyanne Mershman collected three hits to lead Columbus Grove.
McComb 200 001 1 – 4 5 2
Columbus Grove 020 300 x – 5 10 4
Records: Columbus Grove 14-8, McComb 8-16.
Winning pitcher: Cheyanne Mershman.
Losing pitcher: Amburgey.
Leading hitters: (McComb) – Schroeder 2 doubles. (Columbus Grove) – Cheyanne Mershman 3 singles; Langhals double.
Regular Season
Fairview 7, Wauseon 5
WAUSEON — Fairview picked up an impressive road win, taking down Wauseon 7-5 in a tournament tune-up.
Alyssa Merrit homered in the win for the Apaches (No. 8 D-III) while Kiersten Cline had a three-hit outing.
Macee Schang doubled and homered to help her own cause for Wauseon, taking the loss in the circle.
Fairview 201 002 2 - 7 13 0
Wauseon 103 001 0 - 5 8 1
Records: Fairview 21-1, Wauseon 12-6.
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (7 innings, 5 runs, 8 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Macee Schang (7 innings, 7 runs, 13 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Kiersten Cline 2 singles, double; Alyssa Merrit single, home run; Anna Ankney single, double; Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck 2 singles; Paige Ricica 2 singles. (Wauseon) - Macee Schang double, home run; Jettie Burget 2 singles.
Bryan 19, Continental 3
CONTINENTAL – Bryan broke open a close game by plating 15 runs in the sixth inning to close the regular season with a 19-3 win at Continental.
Olivia Moore drove in four runs to lead the Bears. Bre Long and Scout Smith each added three RBIs.
Bryan 300 10(15) – 19 15 2
Continental 200 001 – 3 6 4
Records: Bryan 21-3, Continental 3-13.
Winning pitcher: Addie Arnold (5 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 9 strikeouts). Other: Alexandra Vreeland.
Losing pitcher: Alli Scott.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) – Olivia Moore 2 singles, 4 RBIs; Bre Long 2 singles, triple, 3 RBIs; Delilah Taylor 2 singles; Alexandra Vreeland 2 singles; Scout Smith 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Madison Grisier double, 2 RBIs; Addie Arnold double. (Continental) – Maddison Burke double, home run, 3 RBIs; Madelyn Potts single, triple.
Montpelier 21, Pettisville 5
PETTISVILLE – Montpelier scored in every inning, with the highlight being 10 runs in the third, to beat Pettisville 21-5 in a BBC contest.
Jessi Bumb hit a pair of doubles and drove in five runs for the Locos. Kaycee Humbarger drove in four runs.
Kenzie Rivera drove in a pair of runs for the Blackbirds.
Montpelier 21(10) 62 – 21 20 1
Pettisville 100 22 – 5 4 3
Records: Montpelier 7-14 (7-3 BBC), Pettisville 5-11 (4-7 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Cadey Hillard (3.2 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts), Other: Kinsey Word.
Losing pitcher: Kenzie Rivera (5 innings, 20 hits, 21 runs, 15 earned, 9 walks, 2 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) – Jessi Bumb single, 2 doubles, 5 RBIs; Emily Fritsch 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Ashley Caudill 4 singles, 3 RBIs; Kaycee Humbarger 2 singles, 4 RBIs; Gabby Steffaneli 2 singles, 2 RBIs. (Pettisville) – Kenzie Rivera 2 RBIs.
