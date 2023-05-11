AYERSVILLE — For the second straight season, Ayersville softball will be a district tournament participant in the Bryan district as the third-seeded Pilots fended off seventh-seeded Pettisville for a 2-1 victory in a Division IV sectional final on Thursday.
Freshman Kendra Waldron was dominant in the circle for the Pilots, giving up only one run on just three hits and striking out 13 for the complete game win. Elisabeth Rochefort took the loss for the Blackbirds but battled gamely going six innings and giving up two runs while striking out eight.
At the plate, the Pilots had nine, hits with two a piece coming from both Meling Bond and Leah Bunk, who each singled twice. Rochefort doubled for Pettisville. The Pilots will travel to Bryan next Monday for a matchup with fifth-seeded Hilltop at 7 p.m.
DIV Sectional Finals
At Ayersville
Pettisville 000 001 0 - 1 3 0
Ayersville 100 010 x - 2 9 0
Records: Ayersville 14-6, Pettisville 8-9
Winning pitcher: Kendra Waldron (7 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 13 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Elisabeth Rochefort (6 innings, 9 hits, 2 runs, 8 strikeouts, 1 walks).
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) - Elisabeth Rochefort double. (Ayersville) - Meling Bond 2 singles; Leah Bunke 2 singles.
At Hicksville
Hilltop 4, Hicksville 1
HICKSVILLE — Fifth-seeded Hilltop scored three runs in the top of the seventh to break a 1-1 deadlock and avenge their regular season loss to fourth-seeded Hicksville with a 4-1 defeat of the Aces in a Division IV sectional final.
Giada Rising gave up one run (not earned) and five hits in seven innings of her win in the circle while Aces freshman Kennedy Adams battled gamely but took the loss giving up four runs (one earned) and six hits. Hicksville made four errors in the loss.
Brooklyn Kuszmaul and Joscleyn Layman each doubled for the Cadets, with Layman driving two runs in on a two-bagger in that top of the seventh. Morgan Fogle and Adams doubled for the Aces.
The Cadets move on to play third-seeded Ayersville in district semifinals next Monday at 7 p.m.
Hilltop 100 000 3 - 4 6 2
Hicksville 010 000 0 - 1 5 4
Records: Hilltop 16-8, Hicksville 8-11
Winning pitcher: Giada Rising (7 innings, 5 hits, 1 runs, 0 earned, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Kennedy Adams (7 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 1 earned, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) - Brooklyn Kuszmaul double, single, 2 runs; Joscelyn Layman double, 2 RBIs; Sophie Graham 2 singles. (Hicksville) - Morgan Fogle double, Kennedy Adams double
At Montpelier
Montpelier 10, Antwerp 2
MONTPELIER — Kelsie Bumb notched three hits, drove in four runs and helped power third-seeded Montpelier to a 10-2 Division IV sectional finals win over sixth-seeded Antwerp. It’s will be their first district appearance since 2015.
Madelyn Hopper went seven innings and gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out 10 for the Locomotives in the circle. Elle Clem took the loss for the Archers.
Alongside Bumb at the plate, the Locos saw Bella Ramos, Madelyn Hopper and Bianca Phongphiou notch multiple hits as well.
Kearstyn Pierce doubled for the Archers. Montpelier will move on to play top-seeded Edgerton next Monday at Bryan at 5 p.m.
Antwerp 010 010 0 - 2 5 4
Montpelier 013 420 x - 10 11 3
Records: Montpelier 15-6, Antwerp 8-12
Winning pitcher: Madelyn Hopper (7 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Elle Clem (4 innings, 8 hits, 2 earned, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Lydia Krouse.
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - Kearstyn Pierce double; Jillian Treece 2 singles. (Montpelier) - Kelsie Bumb double, 2 singles, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Bella Ramos double, single; Lyla Mahan 3 runs; Madelyn Hopper 2 singles; Bianca Phongphiou 2 singles.
At Edgerton
Edgerton 14, Edon 2
EDGERTON — Top-seeded Edgerton ran away with a 14-2 home Division IV sectional finals win over 10th-seeded Edon on Thursday to advance to the district stage for the fourth-straight season.
Noelle Ritter and Nessa Cox each left the yard for the Bulldogs in the win, with the Ritter blast driving in three. Lola Giesge was a home run away from the cycle and drove in two runs. Corinne Cape hurled a one-hitter in the circle in five innings, giving up two runs and striking out nine.
Natalie Wofford took the loss for the Bombers while at the plate Emma Howard doubled and drove in two for their only hit of the game. The Bulldogs will head to district semifinals at Bryan next Monday to take on third-seeded Montpelier at 5 p.m.
Edon 200 00 - 2 1 8
Edgerton 251 33 - 14 10 1
Records: Edgerton 15-6, Edon 4-17
Winning pitcher: Corinne Cape (5 innings, 1 hit, 2 runs, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Natalie Wofford (2.1 innings, 8 hits 12 runs 6 earned, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Meghan Derck.
Leading hitter: (Edon) - Emma Howard double, 2 RBIs. (Edgerton) - Nessa Cox home run, 2 runs; Noelle Ritter home run, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Alivia Farnham triple, 2 runs; Lola Giesige triple, double, single, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Corinne Cape 2 singles, 2 runs.
At Miller City
Miller City 5, Holgate 2
MILLER CITY — Third-seeded Miller City scored five runs in the first three innings and then held off sixth-seeded Holgate for a 5-2 Division IV sectional finals win.
Sam Demuth and Maddie Erford each left the yard for the Wildcats, plating two runs a piece. Isabelle Reyna went all seven in the circle and gave up two runs on seven hits.
Paisley Wilhelm hit a home run for Holgate and drove in two runs. Miller City will travel to Elida for district semifinals next Monday to take on top-seeded Convoy Crestview at 4 p.m.
Holgate 002 000 0 - 2 7 0
M. City 212 000 x - 5 8 2
Records: Miller City 14-7, Holgate 5-12
Winning pitcher: Isabelle Reyna (7 innings, 7 hits, 2 runs, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Grayce Jones (6 innings, 8 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Holgate) - Paisley Wilhelm home run, single, 2 RBIs. (Miller City) - Sam Demuth home run, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Maddie Erford home run, 2 RBIs; Jordan Schnipke double.
At Columbus Grove
Continental 9, Columbus Grove 2
COLUMBUS GROVE — Sixth-seeded Continental upended fourth-seeded Columbus Grove with a commanding 9-2 victory that puts the Pirates into the Division IV district tournament at Elida.
The Pirates saw freshman Gracie Homier throw a complete game, giving up two runs, nine hits and striking out seven. Kim Grant tripled in the game while both Alli Scott and Tori Searfoss doubled and singled.
The Pirates now advance to take on second-seeded Lincolnview in district semifinals at Eilda next Monday at 6 p.m.
Continental 401 010 3 - 9 14 2
C. Grove 000 000 2 - 2 9 4
Records: Continental 9-11, 8-11
Winning pitcher: Gracie Homier (7 innings, 9 hits, 2 runs, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Abby Stechschulte (7 innings, 14 hits, 9 runs, 7 earned, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Continental) - Kim Grant triple; Alli Scott double, single; Tori Searfoss double, single, 2 runs; Gracie Homier 2 singles, 2 runs; Raegan Clemens 2 singles; Lauren Williams 3 singles 2 RBIs. (Columbus Grove) - Megan Bogart triple, single; Abby Stechschulte double, single; Gwen Langhals 2 singles.
Regular season
Northwood 6, Wauseon 5
WAUSEON — Northwood scored a run in the top of the sixth to break a 5-5 and down Wauseon 6-5 in non-league action for the Indians.
Ella Hageman went five innings and gave up three runs on six hits. Danica Pack homered and drove in two RBIs in the loss.
Northwood 212 001 0 - 6 9 1
Wauseon 120 020 0 - 5 8 4
Records: Wauseon 7-13, Northwood 18-5-1
Winning pitcher: Lea Wauford (7 innings, 8 hits, 5 runs, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ella Hageman (5 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Kendall Horner.
Leading hitters: (Northwood) - EB Wauford 2 home runs, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Zoe Turner double. (Wauseon) - Danica Pack home run, single, 2 RBIs; Brianna Hays double, single; Ella Albright 3 singles; Ava Kovar 2 RBIs.
