HAMLER — Ayersville clubbed 17 hits and scored six in the final three innings to run away with a 7-2 road victory at Patrick Henry on Thursday.
The Pilots saw two separate players notch four hits in the game as Addison Zartman doubled and single three times while Aeirel Brown had two singles, a double and a triple to go along with two RBIs. Leah Bunke doubled and had two RBIs as well.
Kendra Waldron struck out 11 and gave up only one earned run over seven innings to earn the win for the Pilots while Mariah Boyer took the loss. Kasey Nelson had two doubles for the Patriots.
Ayersville 100 022 2 - 7 17 1
P. Henry 000 002 0 - 2 6 0
Records: Ayersville 12-5, Patrick Henry 7-11.
Winning pitcher: Kendra Waldron (7 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 11 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Mariah Boyer (7 innings, 17 hits, 7 runs, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - Mikala Schindler home run; Aeriel Brown triple, double, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Addison Zartman double, 3 singles; Leah Bunke double, 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Kendra Waldron 2 singles; Taylor Waldron 2 RBIs. (Patrick Henry) - Kasey Nelson 2 doubles.
Hilltop 4, Tinora 3
WEST UNITY — Hilltop was only able to muster two hits against Tinroa ace Scylea Zolman but were still able to come away with a 4-3 win over the Rams.
Zolman had 11 strikeouts in the loss while Giada Rising struck out 10 and walked none to earn the win for Hilltop, which also marked the 200th career win for Cadet skipper Tom Schaper (200-86) and 193rd at Hilltop (193-70).
Anna Frazer and Logan McQuillin each notched three hits for the Rams while McQullin drove in three runs. Sophie Graham legged out a triple for the Cadets.
Tinora 003 000 0 - 3 10 3
Hilltop 000 002 2 - 4 2 1
Records: Hilltop 13-7, Tinora 13-5.
Winning pitcher: Giada Rising (7 innings, 10 hits, 3 runs, 10 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Scylea Zolman (6 innings, 2 hits, 4 runs, 1 earned, 11 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Scylea Zolman double; Anna Frazer 3 singles; Logan McQuillin 3 singles, 2 RBIs. (Hilltop) - Sophie Graham triple.
Hicksville 13, Holgate 3
HOLGATE — Hicksville came out of the gates ready on Thursday as they scored six runs in the first inning en route to a 13-3 non-league run-rule win over Holgate.
The Tigers scored their only three runs in the first inning as well with Paisley Wilhelm and Lillian Kirkland each seeing multi-hit days. Greyson Jones took the loss in the circle.
Despite the shaky first, Kennedy Adams was solid for Hicksville, getting the win in the circle with five innings of three-run ball that included nine punch outs. Evy McAlexander had a home run, triple and two RBIs at the plate while Katie Chapman also legged out a triple and scored three times.
Hicksville 610 42 - 13 7 0
Holgate 300 00 - 3 7 6
Records: Hicksville 10-11, Holgate 3-10.
Winning pitcher: Kennedy Adams (5 innings, 7 hits, 3 runs, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Grayce Jones (5 innings, 7 hits, 13 runs, 7 earned, 1 strikeout).
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) - Evy McAlexander home run, triple, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Katie Chapman triple, 3 runs; Lilly Porter 2 runs; Allie Nelson 2 runs; Jaylynn Price 3 RBIs. (Holgate) - Paisley Wilhelm double, single; Lillian Kirkland 2 singles.
Wauseon 8, Wayne Trace 2
WAUSEON — Three-run innings in both the third and sixth frames helped power Wauseon past Wayne Trace, 8-2.
Elley Ward and Layla Martinez each laced doubles in the win for the Indians while Ella Hageman went the distance in the circle.
Kaitlin Slade had two base knocks for the Raiders.
Wayne Trace 000 020 0 - 2 7 5
Wauseon 013 013 x - 8 7 2
Records: Wauseon 6-11, Wayne Trace 8-13.
Winning pitcher: Ella Hageman (7 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Logen Bland (3 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Raegan McGarvey.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Kaitlin Slade 2 singles. (Wauseon) - Bella McGuire 2 singles, 2 runs; Elley Ward double; Layla Martinez double; Kylerr Bronson 2 runs.
Antwerp 11, Ottoville 1
ANTWERP — Antwerp exploded for seven runs in the fourth inning to pull away for an 11-1 win over Ottoville.
Caroline Rohrs had three base hits to lead the Archers while Elle Clem and Emma Townley each tripled, combining for five RBIs.
Ottoville 000 10 - 1 3 0
Antwerp 003 71 - 10 14 0
Records: Antwerp 8-9, Ottoville 1-10.
Winning pitcher: Lydia Krouse (5 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Estee Lichty.
Losing pitcher: Hannah Wenzlick (4.1 innings, 11 runs, 11 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Ottoville) - Hannah Wenzlick single, triple. (Antwerp) - Caroline Rohrs 3 singles, 2 runs; Elle Clem double, triple, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Emma Townley triple, 2 RBIs; Madison Berenyi 2 singles; Caydence Shull 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs, 2 steals; Emma Townley triple, 2 RBIs; Jillian Treece double.
Bryan 2, Swanton 1
SWANTON — Bryan secured the first outright Northwest Ohio Athletic League softball championship in school history, edging past host Swanton 2-1.
Hits were at a premium for both teams with just two knocks each. Kailee Thiel scored the first Bryan run in the fifth on a one-out fielder’s choice before Katelan Nagel scored later in the frame on an error on a ball hit by Ella Voigt. Thea Staten struck out a dozen in seven innings of two-hti ball.
Taylor Forrest matched Staten well, allowing two hits and one earned run with eight strikeouts and one walk for Swanton, which came up short of a share of its first softball league title in program history.
Bryan 000 020 0 - 2 2 4
Swanton 000 010 0 - 1 2 2
Records: Bryan 17-1 (7-0 NWOAL), Swanton 9-8 (5-2 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Thea Staten (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 12 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Taylor Forrest (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 2 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Kailee Thiel singles; Josey Arnold single. (Swanton) - Payton DeTray 2 singles.
Archbold 16, Evergreen 3
METAMORA — A nine-run sixth Archbold sixth inning sunk Evergreen on Thursday as the Blue Streaks downed the Vikings 16-3.
Archbold had 17 hits and saw six different players notch multi-hit days. Tess Ames had a triple and four RBIs. Natalie Nofziger struck out eight and gave up just two earned runs in six innings.
Macy Chamberlain hit her 16th home run of the season for the Vikings, a solo shot, and was walked in her other two plate appearances. Marissa Van Denk singled twice and two in the other two runs.
Archbold 061 009 - 16 13 1
Evergreen 000 120 - 3 4 3
Records: Archbold 11-8 (3-3 NWOAL), Evergreen 6-10 (2-4 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Natalie Nofziger (6 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 8 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Kira Keller (5.1 innings, 8 hits, 12 runs, 4 strikeouts, 7 walks). Others: Evy Shrader.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - Bre Boysel home run, single, 2 RBIs; Tess Ames triple, single, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Maddie Thiel double, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Natalie Nofziger 2 singles; Ella Bowman 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Kaylen Behnfeldt 2 runs; Makenna Thiel 2 singles, 3 runs; Rayne Kinsman 2 runs. (Evergreen)- Macy Chamberlain home run; Marissa Van Denk 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Liberty Center 10, Miller City 5
LIBERTY CENTER — Following a fourth-inning RBI single by Sam DeMuth to put Miller City up 5-4, Liberty Center ripped off six unanswered runs to defeat the Wildcats, 10-5.
Junior Marleigh connected for a go-ahead two-run home run in the fifth inning to give LC a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Emerson Gray finished with three hits, including two doubles, for the Tigers.
Bailey David and Taylor Wilhelm each connected for doubles, with David driving in three runs.
Miller City 010 400 0 - 5 9 2
Liberty Center 111 151 0 - 10 11 1
Records: Liberty Center 14-4, Miller City 12-6.
Winning pitcher: Molly Perry (3.2 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Reese Kessler.
Losing pitcher: Isabelle Reyna (5 innings, 9 runs, 11 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: Reagan Schiffer.
Leading hitters: (Miller City) - Taylor Wilhelm single, double; Bailey David single, double, 3 RBIs; Maddie Erford 2 singles. (Liberty Center) - Emerson Gray single, 2 doubles, 3 runs; Molly Perry 2 singles, 2 runs; Marleigh Rego home run, 2 RBIs; E. Barrett double; Madison McBride double; Eliza Jones 2 RBIs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.