Hicksville 10, Antwerp 5
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville scored eight of its 10 runs in the first inning, picking up a 10-5 GMC triumph over Antwerp.
Alyssa Seitz doubled in a four-hit day for the Aces, Macie Eicher had three runs with a two-bagger.
Heaven Bruce ripped two singles and a double for the Archers while Lauren Schuller tripled.
Antwerp 202 100 0 - 5 12 2
Hicksville 800 101 x - 10 16 1
Records: Hicksville 3-7 (2-1 GMC), Antwerp 3-4 (0-3 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Allie Nelson (7 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 12 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Emerson Litzenberg (6 innings, 10 runs, 16 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - Heaven Bruce 2 singles, double; Kearstyn Pierce 2 singles; Molly Jo Reinhart 2 singles; Lauren Schuller triple; Samantha Rigsby double. (Hicksville) - Alyssa Seitz 3 singles, double; Macie Eicher 2 singles, double, 3 runs; Sydney Bland single, double; Izzie Smith single, double; Lena Bassett 2 singles, 3 RBIs.
Tinora 9, Edgerton 1
EDGERTON — Tinora moved back above .500 on the year, stifling Edgerton in a 9-1 victory.
Paige Carpenter ripped a pair of doubles for the winning Rams while Ellie Manley had three singles.
Rylei Moreno and Ashlyn Sleesman each had a single and double for Edgerton.
Tinora 201 330 0 - 9 13 1
Edgerton 000 001 0 - 1 7 4
Records: Tinora 4-3 (2-1 GMC), Edgerton 6-8 (2-1 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (7 innings, 1 run, 7 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Ashlyn Sleesman (7 innings, 9 runs, 5 earned, 13 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Paige Carpenter single, 2 doubles; Ellie Manley 3 singles; Anna Frazer 2 singles. (Edgerton) - Rylei Moreno single, double; Ashlyn Sleesman single, double; Ella Miller double; Dominique Fort double.
Wayne Trace 8, Ayersville 4
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace scored all eight of its runs in the fourth and fifth innings, outlasting Ayersville for an 8-4 conference win.
Tatum Tigner and freshman Katie Anna Baumle each homered for the Raiders.
Kelly Limbaugh homered, finishing a triple short of the cycle with three runs scored, for Ayersville.
Ayersville 100 011 1 - 4 6 3
Wayne Trace 000 350 x - 8 5 3
Records: Wayne Trace 4-4 (2-1 GMC), Ayersville 5-6 (1-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Tiffany Sinn (7 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 6 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Hailey Johnson (4.2 innings, 8 runs, 0 earned, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Hailey Bok.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - Kelly Limbaugh single, double, home run, 3 runs; Hailey Bok 2 singles. (Wayne Trace) - Tiffany Sinn 2 singles; Tatum Tigner home run; Katie Anna Baumle home run.
Fairview 14, Holgate 0
HOLGATE — Anna Ankney finished a triple short of the cycle with four RBIs as Fairview stayed perfect in GMC contests by blanking Holgate 14-0.
Alison Rhodes and Kiersten Cline each had a single and double, backing up a two-hit shutout from junior Jasmin Minck.
Fairview 430 070 - 14 12 0
Holgate 000 000 - 0 2 2
Records: Fairview 6-1 (3-0 GMC), Holgate 1-5 (0-3 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Jasmin Minck (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Bria Tijerina (4.1 innings, 12 runs, 11 earned, 9 hits, 1 strikeout, 6 walks). Others: Lexi Kurtz.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Anna Ankney single, double, home run, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Alison Rhodes single, double; Kiersten Cline single, double, 3 runs; Cassie Mavis double; Clair Shininger double; Paige Ricica double.
Paulding 9, Columbus Grove 0
PAULDING — Paulding evened its Northwest Conference mark at 1-1 with a 9-0 shutout win over Columbus Grove.
Leigha Egnor fanned three in a three-hit shutout for the Panthers while Gabbie Stallbaum ripped a double and triple. Egnor added a three-bagger while freshman Macy Kauser chipped a double.
Columbus Grove 000 000 0 - 0 3 1
Paulding 320 040 x - 9 3 1
Records: Paulding 8-2 (1-1 NWC), Columbus Grove 4-5 (1-2 NWC).
Winning pitcher: Leigha Egnor (7 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Cheyanne Mershman (6 innings, 9 runs, 8 earned, 9 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Columbus Grove) - Madison Zimmerly double. (Paulding) - Gabbie Stallbaum double, triple; Leigha Egnor single, triple; Alivya Bakle 2 singles; Macy Kauser double.
Wauseon 8, Archbold 5
WAUSEON – Wauseon was able to answer every time Archbold made a run at the lead to score an 8-5 win in NWOAL softball.
The Indians took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second, only to see the Streaks tie the game in the top of the third. Wauseon came back to score two runs in the bottom of the frame to lead again at 5-3.
After Archbold closed the gap top 7-5, Macee Schang hit a solo home run to extend the lead back to three.
Archbold 003 110 0 – 5 7 3
Wauseon 032 201 x – 8 11 2
Records: Archbold 4-4 (0-2 NWOAL), Wauseon 10-2 (2-0 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Macee Schang 7 innings, 7 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Ella Bowman (1 inning, 5 hits, 4 runs, 1 walk, 1 strikeout). Others: Mys Stuckey, Maddie Thiel.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) – Kylie Sauder 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Reagan Kohler single, 2 RBIs; Alyssa McCoy 2 singles. (Wauseon) – Macee Schang single, home run, 2 RBIs; Jayli Vasquez single, double, 2 RBIs; Chelsie Raabe 2 singles; Olivia Gigax 2 singles.
Swanton 20, Delta 2
SWANTON — Swanton racked up 11 runs in the second inning and picked up a 20-2 NWOAL victory over visiting Delta.
Brianna Williams racked up three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs for the Bulldogs while Reagan Rouleau doubled for Delta.
Delta 101 00 - 2 4 6
Swanton 1(11)8 0x - 20 10 1
Records: Swanton 9-1 (1-1 NWOAL), Delta 0-7 (0-2 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Taylor Forrest (3 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Brianna Williams.
Losing pitcher: Karsyn Gillen (1 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Jasey Spiess, Madison Savage.
Leading hitters: (Delta) - Reagan Rouleau single, double; Kate Friess 2 singles. (Swanton) - Brianna Williams 2 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Kailey Brownfield 2 singles, 3 runs; Rachel Waszak double, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Taylor Forrest double; Averie Lutz 3 runs; Aricka Lutz 3 runs; Jayden Hendricks 3 runs.
North Central 19, Edon 3
EDON — North Central exploded for 13 runs in the fifth inning to seal the deal on a 19-3 BBC triumph over Edon.
Darbi Stewart tripled in a three-hit, three-run, four-RBI effort for the Eagles while ??? Miller cranked a home run and drove in four runs.
North Central 000 6(13) - 19 14 5
Edon 000 30 - 3 4 5
Records: North Central 4-6 (2-2 BBC), Edon 0-6 (0-5 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Darbi Stewart (5 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: M Wofford (5 innings, 19 runs, 8 earned, 14 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (North Central) - Darbi Stewart 2 singles, double, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Alexia Miller single, home run, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Kendall Sutton single, double; Macie Gendron 2 singles; Kailysa Hickman 2 singles.
Stryker 13, Pettisville 4
PETTISVILLE – Stryker put five runs on the board in the first inning, then added two more in the second and third frames, to set the tome in a 13-4 win over Pettisville in a BBC contest.
Brooke Collins was a home run short of the cycle and drove in a run for the Panthers.
Stryker 522 040 0 – 13 11 2
Pettisville 000 400 0 – 4 3 5
Records: Stryker 2-3 (2-1 BBC), Pettisville 4-3 (3-1 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Caitlyn Lyons (7 innings, 3 hits, 4 runs, 1 earned, 1 walk, 10 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Kenzie Rivera (7 innings, 11 hits, 13 runs, 7 earned, 4 walks, 2 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Stryker) – Brooke Collins single, double, triple, RBI; Caitlyn Lyons single, double, 2 RBIs; Emmale Fulk single, triple, RBI; Sage Woolace single, triple, RBI. (Pettisville) – Taylor Boger triple; Angie Rosillo single, RBI.
Montpelier 22, Fayette 1
MONTPELIER – Montpelier put five runs on the board after spotting Fayette a 1-0 lead in the first inning in a 22-1 decision.
Jessi Bumb sparked the Locos’ offense, driving in six runs.
Fayette 100 00 – 1 3 9
Montpelier 5(11)4 2x – 22 9 1
Records: Fayette 0-4 (0-4 BBC), Montpelier 4-5 (4-1 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Cadey Hillard (3 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts). Other: K Wood.
Losing pitcher: Emma Leininger (2 innings, 8 hits, 16 runs, 8 earned, 7 walks, 1 strikeout). Other: Ashlinjn Meeker.
Leading hitters: (Fayette) – Kyla Berg single, RBI. (Montpelier) – Jessi Bumb 2 singles, double, 6 RBIs; Ashley Caudill single, double, 3 RBIs; Cadey Hillard single, double, 2 RBIs; Reece Hand double, 2 RBIs.
