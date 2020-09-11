Boys

Wauseon 5, Pettisville 0

Wauseon (5-1) - Goals: Braden Vajen 3, Benicio Torres 2. Assists: Gavin Gerig 2, Braden Vajen, Benicio Torres.

Pettisville (2-3) - no stats.

Girls

Ottawa-Glandorf 6, Ottawa Hills 1

Ottawa-Glandorf - Goals: Kelsey Erford 2, Clara Beach 2, Ella Okuley, Alexa Fortman. Assists: Clara Beach, Myka Aldrich, Kelsey Erford. Shots: 18. Saves: Abby Warnecke 5.

Ottawa Hills - Goal: Meredith Greeley. Assist: Mallory Carter. Shots: 6. Saves: Marisa Kadrovach 12.

