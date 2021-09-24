VAN WERT — Ottawa-Glandorf kept its hat in the ring for the Western Buckeye League boys soccer title as the Titans routed winless Van Wert 9-1 on Thursday.

Austin Birkemeier and Isaac Macke each scored twice for O-G, which improved to 4-1 in league matches. The Titans trail only Lima Shawnee (4-0 WBL) in the league standings as the two are scheduled to meet in Ottawa on Oct. 4.

At Van Wert

Ottawa-Glandorf 9, Van Wert 1

Ottawa-Glandorf (8-1-1, 4-1 WBL) - Goals: Austin Birkemeier 2, Isaac Macke 2, Brody Karcher, Carson Fuka, Carter Lammers, Jackson Heringhaus, Owen Kidd. Assists: Nate Maag, Carter Lammers, Alex Macke, Carson Fuka, Jeramy Hermiller. Shots: 20.

Van Wert (0-8-1, 0-5 WBL) - Goal: Sam Moonshower. Shots: 1. Saves: Mason Brinkman 11.

At Liberty Center

Bryan 2, Liberty Center 0

Bryan (4-6, 2-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Quinn Brown 2. Assists: Nathan Hess, Noah Diaz.

Liberty Center (2-6, 1-3 NWOAL) - No statistics.

At Wauseon

Wauseon 6, Evergreen 1

Evergreen (7-3, 1-2 NWOAL) - Goal: Konnor Sanford.

Wauseon (5-2, 2-0 NWOAL) - Goals: Eli Delgado 3, Manuel Gante 2, Gavin Gerig. Assists: Benicio Torres 3, Eli Delgado, Gavin Gerig, Clay Soltis.

Girls

At Evergreen

Evergreen 7, Northwood 1

Northwood (3-7) - No statistics.

Evergreen (8-1-1) - Goals: Paige Radel 4, Sydney Woodring 3. Assists: Sydney Woodring, Paige Radel, Hannah Double.

At Allen East

Allen East 2, Kalida 0

Kalida (5-5-2) - Shots: 3. Saves: Kassidy Hipsher 7.

Allen East (3-4-2) - Goals: Nikki Thaxton, Aubrey Young. Shots: 9. Saves: Grace Studer 3.

