LIBERTY CENTER -- Napoleon found the net five times off the boot of five different players as the Wildcats downed Henry County rival Liberty Center in boys soccer action on Thursday, 5-1.
Drew Grant, Lathen Shank, Devin Boettner, Chase Peckinpaugh and Aden Foor helped light up the scoreboard for Napoleon, which moved to 3-2-1 on the year.
Hunter Miller scored in the loss for LC.
At Liberty Center
Napoleon 5, Liberty Center 1
Napoleon (3-2-1) - Goals: Drew Grant, Lathen Shank, Devin Boettner, Chase Peckinpaugh, Aden Foor.
Liberty Center (0-4) - Goal: Hunter Miller.
At Paulding
Toledo Christian 9, Paulding 1
Toledo Christian (4-1) - No statistics.
Paulding (0-5) - Goal: Luke McCullough. Assist: Zach Gorrell.
At St. Marys
St. Marys 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 1
Ottawa-Glandorf (4-2, 1-1 WBL) - Goal: Kieffer Phillips. Shots: 8. Saves: Dylan Birkemeier 7.
St. Marys (2-1-1, 1-0-1 WBL) - Goals: Andrew Ibrahim 2, Kyle Steininger. Shots: 11. Saves: Correy Nelson 5.
At Continental
Continental 10, Fort Jennings 1
Fort Jennings (0-5-1, 0-2 PCL) - Goal: Jack Sellman. Shots: 1. Saves: Jon Grote 5. Corner kicks: 0.
Continental (5-0, 2-0 PCL) - Goals: Wyatt Davis 3, Reed Warnement 2, Rhenn Armey 2, Westin Okuley, Hunter Tegenkamp, Bryce Recker. Assists: Wyatt Davis 2, Alex Sharritis, Rhenn Armey, Braxton Stegbauer. Shots: 16. Corner kicks: 12.
At Kalida
Kalida 1, Lincolnview 0
Lincolnview (1-3-3) - No statistics.
Kalida (3-4-1) - No statistics.
Girls
At Lima Bath
Lima Bath 5, Bryan 3
Bryan (2-4) - Goals: Ella Miller, Allie Zimmerman, own goal. Saves: Bre Long 3, Calysta Wasson 2.
Lima Bath (6-0) - Goals: Chandler Clark 2, Karlie Wallace, Alexis Hammons.
Ottawa-Glandorf 6, Ottawa Hills 1
Ottawa-Glandorf (5-0-1) - Goals: Kelsey Erford 2, Clara Beach 2, Ella Okuley, Alexa Fortman. Assists: Clara Beach, Myka Aldrich, Kelsey Erford. Shots: 18. Saves: Abby Warnecke 5.
Ottawa Hills (2-2) - Goal: Meredith Greeley. Assist: Mallory Carter. Shots: 6. Saves: Marisa Kadrovach 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.