LIBERTY CENTER -- Napoleon found the net five times off the boot of five different players as the Wildcats downed Henry County rival Liberty Center in boys soccer action on Thursday, 5-1.

Drew Grant, Lathen Shank, Devin Boettner, Chase Peckinpaugh and Aden Foor helped light up the scoreboard for Napoleon, which moved to 3-2-1 on the year.

Hunter Miller scored in the loss for LC.

At Liberty Center

Napoleon 5, Liberty Center 1

Napoleon (3-2-1) - Goals: Drew Grant, Lathen Shank, Devin Boettner, Chase Peckinpaugh, Aden Foor.

Liberty Center (0-4) - Goal: Hunter Miller.

At Paulding

Toledo Christian 9, Paulding 1

Toledo Christian (4-1) - No statistics.

Paulding (0-5) - Goal: Luke McCullough. Assist: Zach Gorrell.

At St. Marys

St. Marys 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 1

Ottawa-Glandorf (4-2, 1-1 WBL) - Goal: Kieffer Phillips. Shots: 8. Saves: Dylan Birkemeier 7.

St. Marys (2-1-1, 1-0-1 WBL) - Goals: Andrew Ibrahim 2, Kyle Steininger. Shots: 11. Saves: Correy Nelson 5.

At Continental

Continental 10, Fort Jennings 1

Fort Jennings (0-5-1, 0-2 PCL) - Goal: Jack Sellman. Shots: 1. Saves: Jon Grote 5. Corner kicks: 0.

Continental (5-0, 2-0 PCL) - Goals: Wyatt Davis 3, Reed Warnement 2, Rhenn Armey 2, Westin Okuley, Hunter Tegenkamp, Bryce Recker. Assists: Wyatt Davis 2, Alex Sharritis, Rhenn Armey, Braxton Stegbauer. Shots: 16. Corner kicks: 12.

At Kalida

Kalida 1, Lincolnview 0

Lincolnview (1-3-3) - No statistics.

Kalida (3-4-1) - No statistics.

Girls

At Lima Bath

Lima Bath 5, Bryan 3

Bryan (2-4) - Goals: Ella Miller, Allie Zimmerman, own goal. Saves: Bre Long 3, Calysta Wasson 2.

Lima Bath (6-0) - Goals: Chandler Clark 2, Karlie Wallace, Alexis Hammons.

Ottawa-Glandorf 6, Ottawa Hills 1

Ottawa-Glandorf (5-0-1) - Goals: Kelsey Erford 2, Clara Beach 2, Ella Okuley, Alexa Fortman. Assists: Clara Beach, Myka Aldrich, Kelsey Erford. Shots: 18. Saves: Abby Warnecke 5.

Ottawa Hills (2-2) - Goal: Meredith Greeley. Assist: Mallory Carter. Shots: 6. Saves: Marisa Kadrovach 12.

Load comments