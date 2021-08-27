METAMORA — Evergreen boys and girls soccer both won comfortably in their Thursday matches.
The boys defeated Pettisville 3-0 on a hat trick from Riley Dunbar. The girls defeated NWOAL foe Delta 4-1 behind two goals from Paige Radel and another two goals from Sydney Woodring.
The Liberty Center boys thrashed Northwood 9-1 en route to their second win the season while the Wauseon girls played to a 1-1 draw with Oak Harbor.
Boys Soccer
At Pettisville
Evergreen 3, Pettisville 0
Evergreen (3-1) - Goals: Riley Dunbar 3.
Pettisville (1-1) - No Statistics
At Liberty Center
Liberty Center 9, Northwood 1
Liberty Center (2-1) -No Statistics
Northwood (0-2) - No Statistics
At Miller City
Miller City 2, Lincolnview 0
Miller City (2-1) - Goals: Mason Rieman, Aaron Schnipke. Assists: Andrew Wagner. Saves: Andon Ruhe 3.
Lincolnview - No stats
Girls Soccer
At Evergreen
Evergreen 4, Delta 1
Evergreen (1-1-1) - Paige Radel 2, Sydney Woodring 2. Assists: Kenzie Mitchey 2
Delta - No statistics
At Oak Harbor
Wauseon 1, Oak Harbor 1
Wauseon (2-0-1) - Goals: Teagan Rupp. Assists: Aariyah Hallet.
Oak Harbor - No statistics
