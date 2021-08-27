METAMORA — Evergreen boys and girls soccer both won comfortably in their Thursday matches. 

The boys defeated Pettisville 3-0 on a hat trick from Riley Dunbar. The girls defeated NWOAL foe Delta 4-1 behind two goals from Paige Radel and another two goals from Sydney Woodring.

The Liberty Center boys thrashed Northwood 9-1 en route to their second win the season while the Wauseon girls played to a 1-1 draw with Oak Harbor. 

Boys Soccer

At Pettisville

Evergreen 3, Pettisville 0

Evergreen (3-1) - Goals: Riley Dunbar 3.

Pettisville (1-1) - No Statistics

At Liberty Center

Liberty Center 9, Northwood 1

Liberty Center (2-1) -No Statistics

Northwood (0-2) - No Statistics

At Miller City

Miller City 2, Lincolnview 0

Miller City (2-1) - Goals: Mason Rieman, Aaron Schnipke. Assists: Andrew Wagner. Saves: Andon Ruhe 3.

Lincolnview - No stats

Girls Soccer

At Evergreen

Evergreen 4, Delta 1

Evergreen (1-1-1) - Paige Radel 2, Sydney Woodring 2. Assists: Kenzie Mitchey 2

Delta - No statistics

At Oak Harbor

Wauseon 1, Oak Harbor 1

Wauseon (2-0-1) - Goals: Teagan Rupp. Assists: Aariyah Hallet.

Oak Harbor - No statistics

