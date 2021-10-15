BRYAN — Though Bryan did not pick up the outright league title with a win Thursday in its Northwest Ohio Athletic League finale against Wauseon, the Golden Bears’ scoreless tie with the Indians did ensure the first girls soccer league championship in program history.

Calysta Wasson made four saves in net for the 15-0-2 Golden Bears, which saw Evergreen battle to a 1-1 draw with Swanton to tie with Bryan at 4-0-2 atop the final NWOAL standings. The league crown is the first in program history for both schools, joining Archbold (2011-13, 2017-20), Delta (2014), Liberty Center (2018) and Swanton (2015-16, 2020) as titlists since the sport became an official league competition a decade ago.

At Bryan

Bryan 0, Wauseon 0

Wauseon (12-1-2, 4-1-1) - Saves: Madison Strain 12.

Bryan (15-0-2, 4-0-2 NWOAL) - Saves: Calysta Wasson 4.

At Swanton

Evergreen 1, Swanton 1

Evergreen (10-1-3, 4-0-2 NWOAL) - Goal: Paige Radel.

Swanton (5-9-2, 1-4-1 NWOAL) - No statistics.

At Liberty Center

Delta 3, Liberty Center 1

Liberty Center (6-7-2, 1-4-1 NWOAL) - Goal: Alyssa Giesige.

Delta (7-7-1, 1-5 NWOAL) - Goals: Ella Demaline 3. Assists: Grace Munger, Anna Munger, Sam Maurer.

At Ottawa Hills

Archbold 1, Ottawa Hills 1

Archbold (6-7-3) - No statistics.

Ottawa Hills (10-2-2) - No statistics.

At Ada

Miller City 7, Ada 1

Miller City (10-3-3) - Goals: Ava Rosengarten 3, Taylor Wilhelm 2, Lexi Heuerman, Ella Recker. Assists: Taygen Rieman, Ava Rosengarten.

Ada (2-11-1) - No statistics.

At Findlay

Ottawa-Glandorf 4, Findlay 0

Ottawa-Glandorf (15-1) - Goals: Makenna Siefker, Lily Haselman, Clara Beach, Bri Douglass. Assists: Lily Haselman, Myka Aldrich. Saves: Abby Warnecke 3.

Findlay (8-8) - Saves: Zoe McCormick 13.

Boys

At Pettisville

Bryan 1, Pettisville 1

Bryan (5-10-1) - Goal: Dylan Koenig. Saves: Dom Malanga 10. Shots: 5.

Pettisville (6-9-1) - No statistics.

At Archbold

Napoleon 6, Archbold 3

Napoleon (5-9-2) - No statistics.

Archbold (3-9-3) - No statistics.

At Wauseon

Wauseon 10, Toledo Start 0

Toledo Start (0-5-1) - No statistics.

Wauseon (10-3-3) - Goals: Braden Vajen 3, Eli Delgado 2, Clay Soltis, Manuel Gante, Gavin Vandeilen, Colin Kinnersley, Ethan Heller. Assists: Benicio Torres 3, Manuel Gante, Gavin Gerig.

At Toledo Whitmer

Evergreen 2, Toledo Whitmer 0

Evergreen (13-3) - Goals: Riley Dunbar, Elijah Hernandez.

Toledo Whitmer (3-13) - No statistics.

