BRYAN — An Anthony Tomaszewski hat trick was the key for Bryan as the Golden Bears dealt Van Wert a 4-0 defeat in Thursday boys soccer action.
Masen Welling added the other score for the Golden Bears while Noah Diaz recorded an assist.
Boys
At Bryan
Bryan 4, Van Wert 0
Van Wert (0-1-1) - Shots: 2.
Bryan (3-1) - Goals: Anthony Tomaszewski 3, Masen Welling. Assists: Noah Diaz. Saves: Dom Malanga 2. Shots: 14.
At Elida
Wauseon 3, Botkins 2
Botkins (0-2) - No statistics.
Wauseon (3-0) - Goals: Braden Vajen 2, Eli Delgado. Assists: Benicio Torres 2.
At Continental
Continental 3, MVCD 1
Maumee Valley Country Day (2-2) - Goal: Vukasin Tomlin. Shots: 9. Corner kicks: 2. Saves: Ehsan Darr 6.
Continental (2-1) - Goals: Rhenn Armey 2, Braxton Stegbauer. Shots: 9. Corner kicks: 3. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 8.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Van Buren (1-0-2) - Goals: Aedan Riesen. Shots on goal: 6. Saves: Jackson Gregory 7.
Ottawa-Glandorf (0-1-2) - Goals: Gavin Morman. Assists: Carson Kimmel. Shots on goal: 6. Saves: Dave Westrick 5.
Girls
At Liberty Center
Liberty Center 1, Wauseon 0
Wauseon (1-1, 0-1 NWOAL) - No statistics.
Liberty Center (1-1, 1-0 NWOAL) - No statistics.
At Swanton
Archbold 2, Swanton 2
Archbold (2-0-1, 1-0 NWOAL) - No statistics.
Swanton (0-2-1, 0-1 NWOAL) - No statistics.
At Miller City
Miller City 3, Spencerville 0
Spencerville (0-2) - Shots: 0.
Miller City (2-1) - Goals: Anna Niese, Taygen Rieman, Ava Ruck. Assists: Ava Rosengarten 3. Shots: 17.
NAPOLEON — Napoleon battled gamely against a talented Perrysburg squad in a Northern Lakes League dual match, falling by 12 shots to the Yellowjackets.
Reese Kleck’s 45 led the ledger for the Wildcats while Avery Badenhop shot 48 while Kamryn Chaffee added a 49.
At Napoleon Municipal
Perrysburg (181) - Sydney Deal 39, Olivia Eisaman 47, Ariyah Ellis 47, Paige Feldkamp 48; Napoleon (193) - Reese Kleck 45, Avery Badenhop 48, Kamryn Chaffee 49, Sydney Bechtol 51.
