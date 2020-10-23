The Division IV district fields at North Central is set for Tuesday as the top four seeds in the Northwest 4 District advanced through sectionals during tournament volleyball action at North Central and Hilltop on Thursday.
At Hilltop, the second-seeded Cadets took down five-seed Ayersville in straight sets, 25-13, 25-18, 25-20. The victory propels Hilltop into a 7:30 district semifinal contest against Hicksville, which downed Pettisville 25-16, 25-23, 25-12 to advance.
Molly Crall had 12 kills and 19 digs for the victorious Aces while Avery Slattery recorded 10 kills on 24-25 hitting.
At North Central, the top-seeded Eagles downed Buckeye Border Conference foe Edon for the third time this season to move on to the district tournament Tuesday at 5 p.m. NC's foe in the district semifinals will be Antwerp, which advanced with a narrow 27-25, 25-23, 27-25 win over Patrick Henry thanks to 12 kills from Faith Nestleroad.
The North Central-Antwerp and Hilltop-Hicksville winners will move on to a district championship match on Thursday, Oct. 29 at the best-seeded remaining team's site.
Division IV Sectionals
At Hilltop
Hilltop def. Ayersville, 25-13, 25-18, 25-20
Ayersville (9-13) - No statistics.
Hilltop (18-5) - No statistics.
Hicksville def. Pettisville, 25-16, 25-23, 25-12
Pettisville (9-12) - Alli King 11-11 serving, 3 aces, 13 digs, 4 assists; Liz Rochefort 10-11 serving, 7 kills, 2 blocks; Karsen Pursel 4 kills; Leah Beck 5 assists; Paris Coopshaw 15 digs; Rosemary Baer 2 aces, 6 digs, 3 kills; Hollyn Klopfenstein 5 digs.
Hicksville (14-7) - Molly Crall 28-32 hitting, 12 kills, 19 digs; Avery Slattery 24-25 hitting, 10 kills; Kelsey Monroe 5 kills, Madalyn Fredericks 4 kills; Kennedy Phillips 34 assists; Izzie Smith 9 digs; Ronnie Vasquez 8 digs; Aubrie Baird 6 digs
At North Central
North Central def. Edon, 25-22, 25-11, 25-18
Edon (2-18) - Sydney Bignell 7 digs; Carlie Kiess 4 kills, 9 digs; Ashley Kaylor 4 kills, 4 digs; Allison Kaylor 4 kills; Emma Hickman 12 assists, 3 digs, 3 aces; Kerrin Towers 5 digs.
North Central (20-3) - Kendal Bonney 16 kills, 4 blocks, 12 assists, 9 digs, 2 aces; Madison Brown 15 kills, 17 assists, 8 digs, 4 aces; Kassidy Faler 10 digs.
Antwerp def. Patrick Henry, 27-25, 25-23, 27-25
Patrick Henry (7-13) - No statistics.
Antwerp (12-10) - Madison Ruen 6 assists, 15-15 serving; Astianna Coppes 4 assists, 11 digs, 5 kills; Lydia Brewer 23 assists, 13 digs, 2 blocks, 4 kills, 12-14 serving, 2 aces; Molly Reinhart 8 digs, 14-14 serving; Madyson Bauer 6 digs; Faith Nestleroad 12 kills; Grace Schuette 9 kills; Maddie Smith 4 kills, 10-11 serving; Lydia Butzin 12-12 serving.
At Marion Local
Marion Local def. Continental, 25-11, 25-10, 25-21
Continental (6-17) - Tygre Troyer 9 digs, 13 kills; Catelyn Etter 6 digs, 17 assists; Madelyn Potts 6 kills, 10 digs; Annika Bowers 10 digs.
Marion Local (19-4) - No statistics.
At Miller City
Miller City def. Columbus Grove, 25-10, 21-25, 22-25, 25-17, 15-11
Columbus Grove (12-12) - Alayna Ricker 9-11 serving, 38-40 hitting, 16 kills, 26-27 serve receive, 9 digs; Lauren Benroth 11-14 serving, 3 kills, 23 digs, 42 assists, 3 blocks; Grace Selhorst 19-20 serving, 5 aces, 13-13 serve receive, 13 digs; Meghan Blankemeyer 14-16 hitting, 5 kills; Jaylen Sautter 15-16 serving, 18-23 hitting, 9 kills, 6 digs; Makailey Bermudez 18-20 hitting, 7 kills; Sara Dipnarine 19-19 serving, 3 aces, 17-20 hitting, 6 kills, 13 digs; Shay Schroeder 10-11 serving, 22-23 serve receive, 13 digs.
Miller City (18-4) - Abi Lammers 25 kills, 27 digs, 3 aces; Lexi Banks 8 kills, 4 aces, 14 digs; Sam DeMuth 6 kills, 4 blocks; Adrienne Kuhlman 25 digs, 49 assists, 4 kills; Abi Teders 9 kills, 3 blocks, 12 digs.
McComb def. Pandora-Gilboa, 27-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-23
Pandora-Gilboa (18-6) - No statistics.
McComb (15-5) - No statistics.
At Leipsic
Leipsic def. Vanlue, 25-14, 25-13, 25-10
Vanlue (9-12) - No statistics.
Leipsic (20-2) - Serenity Siefer 4 aces, 23-23 serving, 25 assists, 50-51 setting; Marisa Hermiller 12-12 serving, 2 aces, 6 kills; Jocie Hermiller 8 digs; Peyton Heitmeyer 10 kills, 19-21 hitting, 4 blocks; Kasey Brough 3 aces, 6 kills; Liz Scheckelhoff 6 kills, 3 blocks.
Division III Sectionals
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf def. Riverdale, 25-9, 25-10, 25-18
Riverdale (9-13) - No statistics.
Ottawa-Glandorf (22-0) - Maddie White 10 kills, 5 aces, 4 digs; Erin Kaufman 7 kills, 4 aces; Saleigha Ellerbrock 33 assists, 4 aces, 4 kills, 5 digs; Miya Ellerbrock 8 kills, 8 digs; Katie Kaufman 7 kills; Chloee Glenn 4 kills; Lexi Fortman 7 aces, 11 digs; Mia Verhoff 2 aces, 3 digs; Mackenzie Tobe 4 digs.
