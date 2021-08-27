WAUSEON — Pettisville downed Fayette at Ironwood on Thursday via the comfortable score of 188-221. Wauseon defeated Fairview 167-177.
For Wauseon, Andy Scherer won medalist honors with a score of 35. Right behind him was Jason Gleckler with a 39.
Caden Bishop won medalist honors with a score of 42 for the Blackbirds in their win over Fayette. Owen Lemley of Fayette placed second with a 45. Same Myers of Pettisville finished third with a score of 36.
Ottoville took home first place with a team score of 163 at the Wayne Trace Invitational.
Paulding tied for third place, Wayne Trace took fifth and Antwerp took sixth.
Ottoville's Keaton Schripke and Wayne Trace's Evan Crosby took home medalist honors with a score of 37.
Boys Golf
At Ironwood
Wauseon (167) - Andy Scherer 35, Jackson Gleckler 39, Mykale Schneider 44, Riley Morr 49. Fairview (177).
At Ironwood
Pettisville (188) - Caden Bishop 42, Sam Myers 46, Blayn Meck 49, Tobin King 51. Fayette (221) - Owen Lemley 45, Wyatt Mitchell 49, Gavin Stambaugh 51, Nevaeh Powers 76.
At Pleasant Valley
Ottoville (163) - Keaton Schripke 37, Michael Turnwalld 38, Grant Leis 43, Jace Langhals 45. Lincolnview (167) - Grant Glosset 39, Landon Price 42, Avery Slusher 42, Evan Miller 44.. Miller City (172) - Thomas Weis 41, Andrew Weis 41, Caleb Niese 43, Brayden Niese 47. Paulding (172) - Kyle Dominique 41, Ethan Foltz 42, Boston Pease 44, Logan Tope 45. Wayne Trace (175) - Evan Crosby 37, Kyle Sutton 40, Nyle Stoller 49, Kaden Clark 49. Antwerp (182) - Braylen Moreno 42, Ethan Lichty 44, Ross Lee 48, Gaige McMichael 48. Crestview (196) - Evan Scarlett 43, Will Sharpe 44, Trey Skelton 52, Brady Petrie 57. Fort Jennings (197) - Nick Trentman 47, Gavin Schimmoeller 48, Adam Hoersten 50, Aiden Grothouse 52.
Girls Golf
At Pond-a-River
Antwerp (208) - McCartney Lucas 43, Breanna Fulk 52, Melanie Mills 54, Bella Litzenberg 59. Evergreen (244) - Chloe Creque 54, Emma Vaculik 59, Ashlyn Luttrel 62, Samantha Miller 69.
