PAYNE — Kyle Dominique shot a co-medalist round of 39 to help lead Paulding to a five-shot win over host Wayne Trace in the Wayne Trace Invitational at Pleasant Valley Golf Course on Thursday.
Blake McGarvey added a 43 for the Panthers while the Raiders’ Kaden Sutton shot 39 and Dane Crosby 41. T.J. Michel’s 40 paced third-place Miller City while Eric Thornell shot 46 to pace Antwerp.
Wayne Trace Invitational
At Pleasant Valley
Paulding (175) — Kyle Dominique 39, Blake McGarvey 43, Josh Carper 45, Hailey Hartzell 48; Wayne Trace (180) — Kaden Sutton 39, Dane Crosby 41, Evan Crosby 49, Garrett Williamson 51; Miller City (182) — T.J. Michel 40, Dillon Peck 46, Thomas Weis 48, Caleb Niese 48; Lincolnview (182); Antwerp (207) — Eric Thornell 46, Gaige McMichael 49, Ethan Lichty 53, Jon Meyer 59; Fort Jennings (208) — Evan Hoersten 49, Aiden Grothouse 51, Gavin Schimmoeller 53, Nick Trentman 55; Crestview (223).
At Ironwood
Wauseon (167) — Andy Scherer 35, Jackson Gleckler 43, Dylan Grahn 44, Jaxon Radabaugh 45; Fairview (184) - Ronnie Adkins 42, Nathaniel Adkins 45, Kasen Kauffman 48, Brendan Degryse 49, Jack Karzynow 49.
At Ironwood
Pettisville (152) — Max Leppelmeier 34, Tommy McWatters 35, Caleb Nafziger 41, Josh Horning 42; Tinora (183) — Kevin Keber 37, Carter Bernal 48, Sammy Sinn 49, Aiden Rittenhouse 49.
At Pond-A-River
Edgerton (176) — Noah Landel 40, Esten Kennerk 41; Hicksville (194) — Brandon Thornburg 41, Maverick Keesbury 46, Aidan Pollick 50, Gabe Layne 57.
At Auglaize
Delta (185) — Chase Stickley 44, Zach Mattin 45, Jayce Helminiak 47, Layne Oyer 49; Holgate (193) - Josh Tobias 40, Joey Kelly 44, Micah Bok 51, Connor Haase 58.
At Birch Run
McComb (199) — Caleb Kreinbrink 46, Mason Pierce 47, Zach Romero 52, Carter Welty 54; Patrick Henry (216) — Trey Woods 46, Ethan Rohrs 55, Noah Robison 56, Nick Myers 59; North Baltimore (no team score) — Hunter Baker 43, Josh Fennell 59.
At Valleywood
Swanton (178) — Garrett Swank 41, Sam Betz 41, Blaine Pawlowicz 48, Lucas Bloom 48; Elmwood — No statistics.
At Patriot Hills
Hilltop (181) — Jamie Chester 42, Ethan Siebenaler 45, Karter Gray 46, Elijah Kuszmaul 48, Avrie Reed 48; Fayette (186) — Owen Lemley 41, Wyatt Mitchell 42, Brandon Brown 51, Brayden Herman 52.
At Suburban
North Central (170) — Zach Hayes 40, Colin Patten 40, Mason Sanford 43, Ben Pettit 47; Edon (no team score) — Hayden Price 48, Thomas Wehrenberg 60.
At Moose Landing
Leipsic (190) — Mason Brandt 47, Jaden Siefker 47, Luke Spoors 47, Alex Gerdeman 49; Columbus Grove (201) — Noah Macke 49, Nick Wolverton 49, Taylor Schroeder 51, Isaac Ricker 52, Brayden Keck 52.
At Northmoor
St. Marys (153); Ottawa-Glandorf (167) — Zach Stechschulte 37, Carter Schimmoeller 41, Dylan Meyer 42, Josh Walls 47.
Girls
At Moose Landing
Fairview (215) - Emily Singer 46, Lorelle Hetrick 52, Eva Wermer 58, Andrea Macsay 59; Ayersville (no team score) - Autumn Osborn 55.
At Ironwood
Wauseon (198) — Lexe McQuillin 44, Calaway Gerken 50, Halle Frank 50, Jordan King 54; Archbold (201) — Brayton Hoffman 46, Josee Grime 50, Lucia Rodriguez 50, Carly Grime 55; Montpelier (213) — Kenzi Word 46, Addie Thompson 50, Emily Fritsch 57, Mandy Taylor 60.
At Hickory Sticks
Patrick Henry (235) — Sydney Rohrs 47, Brandi Arnold 56, Makayla Updike 62, Alyssa Gebers 70; Crestview (240) — Elizabeth Gent 56, Brianna Hahn 59, Audrey Lichtensteiger 59, Kayla Leppard 66.
At Cross Winds
Evergreen (196); Rossford (207); Lake (209); Genoa (230).
