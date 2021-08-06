The Fairview boys and girls golf teams were victorious in season opening action on Thursday at St. Mike’s Golf Course, picking up double-digit victories over Green Meadows Conference foe Edgerton.
In the boys match, Edgerton’s Esten and Kaden Kennerk shared medalist honors after both shot 43 but it was a consistent Apache scorecard that lifted Fairview. All four scorers shot 48 or better for Fairview, led by a 44 from Nathaniel Adkins.
On the girls side, Lorelle Hetrick’s round of 48 led the way for Fairview in a 22-stroke win over the Bulldogs. Andrea Macsay shot 54 to help the cause while Ashlyn Sleesman’s 56 was tops for Edgerton.
Boys
At St. Mike’s
Fairview (184) – Nathaniel Adkins 44, Brendan Degryse 45, Kasen Kauffman 47, Eli Adkins 48. Edgerton (198) – Esten Kennerck 43, kaden Kennerck 43, Landon Perry 55, Preston Bartlett 57.
Henry County Match Play
At Pike Run
Napoleon 9, Patrick Henry 6, Liberty Center 5, Holgate 0.
Group 1
Ethan Rohrs (PH) def. Will Franker (N), 2 and 1; Carter Dickman (LC) def. Nathan Miller (H), 5 and 3; Ethan Rohrs (PH) def. Carter Dickman (LC), 4 and 3; Will Fraker (N) def. Nathan Miller, 5 and 4.
Group 2
Bryce Bostelman (N) def. Ian Schwab (PH), 4 and 3; Sam Zeiter (LC) def. Izzy Resendez (H), 3 and 2; Ian Schwab (PH) def. Izzy Resendez (H), 5 and 4; Bryce Bostelman (N) def. Sam Zeiter (LC), 4 and 3.
Group 3
Clay Behnfeldt (N) def. Jaxson Guelde (PH), 2 and 1; Tim Blanton (LC) def. Alyssa Wagner (H), 3 and 2; Jaxson Guelde (PH) def. Alyssa Wagner (H), 5 and 4; Clay Behnfeldt (N) def. Tim Blanton (LC), 4 and 3.
Group 4
Don Meyer (PH) def. Zack Romine (LC), 5 and 4; Brennan Babcock (N) def. Seth Schortgen (H), 5 and 4; Brennan Babcock (N) def. Don Meyer (PH), 3 and 2; Zack Romine (LC) def. Seth Schortgen (H), 4 and 3.
Group 5
Zack Schroeder (N) def. Noah Robison (PH), 4 and 3; Landon Schultz (LC) def. Landyn Engle (H), 2a and 1; Noah Robison (PH) def. Landyn Engle (H), 4 and 3; Zack Schroeder (N) def. Landon Schultz (LC), 5 and 4.
Irish Invitational
At Stone Ridge
Anthony Wayne 293, Toledo St. John's 308, Toledo St. Francis 314, Findlay 321, Northview 328, Perrysburg 338, Southview 339, Swanton 350 (Sam Betz 86, Mazin Rukieh 87, Garrett Swank 88, Ryan O'Shea 89), Bowling Green 351, Norwalk 355, Fremont Ross 359, Clay 361, Whitmer 362, Toledo CC 369, Tiffin Columbian 376, Wauseon 392 (Andy Scherer 80, Jackson Gleckler 86, ??? ??? 101, Riley Morr 125), Maumee 401, Springfield 402, Pettisville 464 (Sam Myers 104, Blayn Meck 117, Caden Bishop 120, Tobin King 123).
Girls
At St. Mike’s
Fairview (224) – Lorelle Hetrick 48, Andrea Macsay 54, Eva Wermer 55, Jamie Reineck 67. Edgerton (246) – Ashlyn Sleesman 56, Charlotte Blaylock 58, Maddie Brown 65, Bre Reliford 67.
