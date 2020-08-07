Fairview picked up a pair of victories at St. Mike's Golf Course on Thursday in local golf action against Edgerton and Delta.
In the boys match, brothers Ronnie and Nathaniel Adkins each shot 43 to power the Apaches to an eight-stroke dual victory over the Bulldogs. Edgerton's Esten Kennerk picked up medalist honors with a round of 40.
Meanwhile, three of Fairview's top four golfers shot sub-50 rounds in the girls matchup with Edgerton and Delta, cruising to a tri-match triumph. Lorelle Hetrick earned a convincing medalist honor with a round of 43. Andrea Macsay and Emily Singer shot 46 and 47, respectively. Briana Walkup's round of 53 paced Edgerton while Lola Stickley shot 77 for Delta in the Panthers' first girls golf team match in school history
Boys Golf
At St. Mike's
Fairview (191) - Ronnie Adkins 43, Nathaniel A.dkins 43, Kasen Kauffman 51, Brendan Degryse 54; Edgerton (199) - Esten Kennerk 40, Kaden Kennerk 47, Noah Landel 49, Nate Swank 63.
At Riverside Greens
Bryan (153) - Drew Dauber 36, Noah Huard 38, Colin Shirkey 39, Nolan Kidston 40; Wayne Trace (187) - Kaden Sutton 39, Evan Crosby 41, Dane Moore 51, Garrett Williamson 57.
At Brandywine
Anthony Wayne (311); Sylvania Northview (315); Toledo St. Francis (320); Pettisville (328) - Tommy McWatters 72, Max Leppelmeier 77, Caleb Nafziger 86, Levi Myers 93; Perrysburg (336); Napoleon (347); Toledo Central Catholic (356); Bowling Green (378); Sylvania Southview (379); Toledo Whitmer (390); Eastwood (397); Rossford (440).
At White Pines
Evergreen (220) - Aaron Miller 42, Michael King 57, Adam Schmidt 60, Brandon Cobb 61; Liberty Center (246) - Sam Zeiter 55, Zac Judge 57, Jacob Croninger 60, Landon Schultz 74.
Girls Golf
At St. Mike's
Fairview (189) - Lorelle Hetrick 43, Andrea Macsay 46, Emily Singer 47, Eva Wermer 53; Edgerton (234) - Briana Walkup 53, Gretta Brown 58, Breanna Reliford 59, Maddison Brown 64; Delta (344) - Lola Stickley 77, Gabby Ford 84, Elizabeth Huffman 87, Tori Horkinberry 95.
