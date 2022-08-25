TOLEDO — Wauseon dropped its first two singles matchups but swept both doubles tilts en route to a 3-2 triumph at Toledo Christian in Thursday girls tennis action.
Elise Eberle nabbed a 6-3, 6-4 triumph at third singles for the Indians while the two Wauseon doubles pairings combined to lose just two games in straight-set triumphs.
At Toledo Christian
Wauseon 3, Toledo Christian 2
Singles
1. Jordan Foley (TC) def. Valeria Armas-Villarroel, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Kaelie Toth (TC) def. Lola Lavinder, 6-1, 6-1; 3. Elise Eberle (W) def. Siana Wensink, 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Brianna Hays-Emily Holcomb (W) def. Ellasyn Brookens-Madison Taylor, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Kacy Burt-Kassidy Zientek (W) def. Jordyn Fedderke-Sophia Hillrich, 6-2, 6-0.
At Bryan
Bryan 5, Maumee Valley Country Day 0
Singles
1. Reese Grothaus (B) def. Sofia Avram, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (8); 2. Caitlyn DeWitt (B) def. Layan Ridi, 7-5, 6-0; 3. Emma Shininger (B) def. Lizzy Brown, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Molly Hess-Hannah Andrews (B) def. Imaan Zafar-Shrishte Baskaro, 6-1, 7-5; 2. Taylor Peel-Katelan Nagel (B) def. Maddie Williams-Laya Gokula, 6-2, 6-2.
At Archbold
Archbold 4, Sylvania Southview 1
Singles
1. Meghan Taylor (A) def. Jillian Arledge, 6-3, 6-0; 2. Danni Mallin (S) def. Mackenzie Brennan, 0-6, 6-4, 10-6; 3. Aubri Delaney (A) def. Eleanor Megeath, retired.
Doubles
1. Gracie Wolf-Katie Stoner (A) def. Eliza Wyatt-Joanna Kim, 6-3, 6-3; Kacie Wolf-Tayanna Bagrowski (A) def. Diya Yermal-Shaila Joshi, 6-0, 6-0.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf 3, St. Marys 2
Singles
1. Charley Spencer (SM) def. Megan Welch, 6-1, 6-4; 2. Mya Inkrott (OG) def. Maddie White, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3; 3. Maggie Schmiedebusch (OG) def. Cora Rable, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Jodi Perry-Liz Brown (SM) def. Kayla Gerding-Lauren Niese, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4; 2. Kailin Vorst-Sarah Ellerbrock (OG) def. Audrey Shannon-Molly Schlosser, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.
