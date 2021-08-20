WAPAKONETA - Wapakoneta defeated Ottawa-Glandorf 4-1 in Western Buckeye League girls tennis action on Thursday.
The Redskins won both doubles contests while Ottawa-Glandorf was able to get one win in singles. Alyse Balbaugh defeated Abby Metzger in three sets to take the Titans' lone victory.
Both doubles matches saw some close sets, but both ended in two-set victories for Wapakoneta.
Singles
1. McKenzie Schroeder (W) def. Sami Ellerbrock, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Alyse Balbaugh (OG) def. Abby Metzger, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. 3. Mara Stiles (W) def. Morgan Schroeder, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Bailey Barrett-Elisabeth Good (W) def. Lauryn Bockrath-Megan Welch 6-4, 6-3. 2. Addisyn Cooper-Brooke Minning (W) def. Kristi Schreeg-Kayla Brickner, 6-0, 7-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.