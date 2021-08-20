WAPAKONETA - Wapakoneta defeated Ottawa-Glandorf 4-1 in Western Buckeye League girls tennis action on Thursday. 

The Redskins won both doubles contests while Ottawa-Glandorf was able to get one win in singles. Alyse Balbaugh defeated Abby Metzger in three sets to take the Titans' lone victory. 

Both doubles matches saw some close sets, but both ended in two-set victories for Wapakoneta. 

Singles

1. McKenzie Schroeder (W) def. Sami Ellerbrock, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Alyse Balbaugh (OG) def. Abby Metzger, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. 3. Mara Stiles (W) def. Morgan Schroeder, 6-2, 6-1. 

Doubles 

1. Bailey Barrett-Elisabeth Good (W) def. Lauryn Bockrath-Megan Welch 6-4, 6-3. 2. Addisyn Cooper-Brooke Minning (W) def. Kristi Schreeg-Kayla Brickner, 6-0, 7-5. 

