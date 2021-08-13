Defiance came up short in its quest for win number one on the season and in Western Buckeye League play as the Bulldogs fell 5-0 to visiting St. Marys on home courts on Thursday.

Marissa Martinez battled gamely at third singles for the Bulldogs (0-4, 0-1 WBL) before falling 6-3, 6-3 in the closest match of the day.

In other action, Wauseon took third singles 6-1, 6-4 but Archbold swept the rest as the Bluestreaks picked up a win over their NWOAL rival, 4-1.

The first doubles pairing of Katie Rose and Abbie Short powered through a three-set gauntlet to rally for a 4-6, 7-6, 10-4 win over Brianna Hays and Emily Holcomb to secure the win.

At Defiance

St. Marys 5, Defiance 0

Singles

1. Charley Spencer (SM) def. Reece Miller, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Maddie White (SM) def. Mya Garcia, 6-1, 6-2; 3. Brooke Ficke (SM) def. Marissa Martinez, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles

1. Jodi Perry-Suzie Good (SM) def. Monse Martinez-Ava Shock, 6-3, 6-1; 2. Aaliyah Newland-Liz Brown (SM) def. Anna Tackett-Alexa Garcia, 6-3, 6-1.

At Wauseon

Archbold 4, Wauseon 1

Singles

1. Sophie Schramm (A) def. Tatum Barnes, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Mya Stuckey (A) def. Emah Starkweather, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Kelsey Bowers (W) def. Mackenzie Brennan, 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles

1. Katie Rose-Abbie Short (A) def. Brianna Hays-Emily Holcomb, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 10-4; 2. Aubri Delaney-Gracie Wolf (A) def. Kassidy Zientek-Kacy Burt, 6-0, 6-3.

At Bryan

Bryan 5, Rossford 0

Singles

1. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Claire Logan, 6-0, 6-0; 2. McKenzie Adams (B) def. Gabrielle Boyd, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Reese Grothaus (B) def. Emily McConcha, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Ashley Clark-Caitlyn Bieganowski, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Katie Seaman-Emma Shininger (B) def. Alaina Schafer-Alexa Schafer, 6-0, 6-0.

