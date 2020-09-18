SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP -- Defiance fell to Lima Shawnee 5-0 in its Western Buckeye League finale Thursday in a road match.
The first doubles pairing of Chloe Wetstein and Ava Shock had the best showing for the Bulldogs (4-11, 1-8), taking three games off the Shawnee duo of Donna Bowers and Rose Kottapalli.
Defiance will round out its regular season slate with a match at Springfield Monday at 4:30 p.m. and at Ottawa Hills on Tuesday before the Western Buckeye League tournament draw Tuesday and the league championships at UNOH on Thursday and Saturday.
At Lima Shawnee
Lima Shawnee 5, Defiance 0
Singles
1. Kumi Ojo (LS) def. Lucia Chavez, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Aria Patel (LS) def. Reece Miller, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Alora Patel (LS) def. Kaylee Crieger 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Donna Bowers-Rose Kottapalli (LS) def. Chloe Wetstein-Ava Shock, 6-2, 6-1; 2. Delaney Dawson-Cara DeBrosse (LS) def. Marissa Blunt-Sofia Castillo, 6-0, 6-1.
At Wauseon
Bryan 5, Wauseon 0
Singles
1. McKenzie Adams (B) def. Tatum Barnes, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Gabi Bany (B) def. Emah Starkweather, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Katie Seaman (B) def. Kelsey Bowers, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Emma Shininger-Trystyn Durdel (B) def. Brianna Hays-Emily Holcomb, 6-4, 7-5; 2. Taylor Peel-Sydney Grisier (B) def. Gabbi Bowers-Kassidy Zientek, 6-0, 6-0.
At Archbold
Archbold 5, Sylvania Southview 0
Singles
1. Sophie Schramm (A) def. S. Kim, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Maggie Henry (A) def. E. Wyatt, 6-2, 6-4; 3. Mya Stuckey (A) def. E. Miagenth, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Abbie Short-Adriana Thompson (A) def. Emma Warns-Jessica Sullivan, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Katie Rose-Abby Elkins (A) def. M. Burks-L. Maidlow, 6-2, 6-3.
