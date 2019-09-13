Brianna Shank was the lone winner for Defiance, taking second singles with a 6-4, 6-1 win, as the Bulldogs fell in a WBL tennis match to Ottawa-Glandorf 4-1.
Ottawa-Glandorf 4, Defiance 1
Singles
1. Addy Schmiedebusch (O-G) def. Alexa Bickford, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Brianna Shank (D) def. Emma Schmiedebusch, 6-4, 6-1. 3. Alyse Balbaugh (O-G) def. Reece Miller, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Megan Ketner/Lauryn Bockrath (O-G) def. Marissa Blunt/Chloe Wetstein, 6-3, 6-2. 2. Claire Ellerbrock/Sami Ellerbrock (O-G) def. Sofia Castillo/Megan Lockmiller, 6-2, 6-3.
Bryan 5, Wauseon 0
Singles
1. Jennessa Johnson (B) def. Alizia Kudlica, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Tatum Barnes, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Emily Bassett (B) def. Aslinn Meeker, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Kyla Fox/Abby Snider (B) def. Sam Aeschliman/Paige Smith, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3. 2. Gabi Bany/Kenzie Adams (B) def. Kim Aiken/Emah Starkweather, 6-0, 6-0.
