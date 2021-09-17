OTTAWA -- Ottawa-Glandorf dropped just one game in five matches on Thursday in girls tennis action against Ayersville in a 5-0 shutout victory.
Sami Ellerbrock and Alyse Balbaugh each earned 6-0, 6-0 victories at first and second singles, respectively, for the Titans.
In other action, Bryan moved to 18-0 on the season with another shutout victory as the Golden Bears blanked Wauseon, 5-0.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Ayersville 0
Singles
1. Sami Ellerbrock (OG) def. Sydney Becher, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Alyse Balbaugh (OG) def. Haleigh Wright, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Paige Meyer (OG) def. Katie Burke, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Megan Welch-Lauryn Bockrath (OG) def. Katie Wright-Tisha Martinez, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Kayla Gerding-Kalin Vorst (OG) def. Peyton Martin-Rose Swift, 6-0, 6-0.
At Bryan
Bryan 5, Wauseon 0
Singles
1. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Tatum Barnes, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Emah Starkweather, 6-1, 6-0; 3. Emma Shininger (B) def. Val Armas, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Reese Grothaus-Emilee Bassett (B) def. Bri Hays-Emily Holcomb, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Brooke Taylor-Katie Seaman (B) def. Kacy Burt-Elise Eberle, 6-1, 6-0
At Southview
Archbold 4, Sylvania Southview 1
Singles
1. Sophie Schramm (A) def. J. Sullivan, 6-2, 6-1; 2. E. Wyatt (S) def. Mya Stuckey, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2; 3. Abbie Short (A) def. E. Warns, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Katie Rose-Aubri Delyney (A) def. J. Ardge-A. Smith, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Mackenzie Brennan-Meghan Taylor (A) def. Lamy-Y. Hu, 6-0, 6-1.
