Findlay was a rude guest for Defiance's home opener Tuesday, downing the host Bulldogs 5-0 in girls tennis action.
Lucy Chavez and Kaylee Shank had the best showing against an experienced and solid Trojan squad, picking up a game against their opponents at first and third singles, respectively.
Defiance (1-1) will get the chance to bounce back against rival Napoleon (1-0) this afternoon at 3 p.m. at Defiance.
At Defiance
Findlay 5, Defiance 0
Singles
1. Sydney Swisher (F) def. Lucy Chavez, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Mollie Quaid (F) def. Reece Miller, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Katie Short (F) def. Kaylee Shank, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Tara Spahr-Grace Miller (F) def. Marissa Blunt-Chloe Wetstein, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Madison Barberree-Libby Lamaster (F) def. Sofia Castillo-Megan Lockmiller, 6-0, 6-0.
