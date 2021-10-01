LIMA — Following the first day of the Western Buckeye League girls tennis tournament, Defiance set itself up for either an eighth or ninth-place finish after competing Thursday at the University of Northwestern Ohio.
Mya Garcia and Kaiya Snyder each picked up first-round wins at second and third singles before falling to netters from Lima Bath and Lima Shawnee, respectively, while the second doubles pairing of Maria del Mar Moreira Chavez and Marissa Martinez picked up a 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 triumph in the first round of the bracket.
The aforementioned Bulldog netters will compete in seventh-place matches on Saturday with action beginning at 9 a.m. at UNOH.
WBL Tennis Tournament
At UNOH
Area Results
First Singles: Ava Long (Elida) def. Reece Miller (Defiance), 6-1, 6-0; Sami Ellerbrock (Ottawa-Glandorf) def. Grace Lott (Van Wert), 6-3, 6-0.
Second Singles: Mya Garcia (D) def. Katie Sturgeon (Kenton), 6-3, 6-4; Anne Oliver (Lima Bath) def. Garcia, 6-0, 6-2; Alyse Balbaugh (O-G) def. Madeline White (St. Marys), 6-0, 6-0.
Second Singles Backdraw: Natalie Benner (VW) def. Garcia, 8-5.
Third Singles: Kaiya Snyder (D) def. Hali Khork (E), 6-1, 6-0; Morgan Schroeder (O-G) def. Kayliann Howell (Celina), 6-7 (13), 6-2, 6-2; Rose Kottapalli (Lima Shawnee) def. Snyder, 6-0, 6-0.
Third Singles Backdraw: Howell def. Snyder, 8-2.
First Doubles: Taylor Crates-Eden Troyer (E) def. Monse Martinez-Ava Shock (D), 6-1, 3-6, 6-2; Megan Welch-Lauryn Bockrath (OG) def. Piper Pierce-Livvi Quillen (VW), 6-1, 6-2.
Second Doubles: Maria del Mar Moreira Chavez-Marissa Martinez (D) def. Shelby Marstellar-Abby Cartwright (LB), 6-2, 3-6, 6-2; Audrey Albers-Michelle Elston (C) def. Chavez-Martinez, 6-1, 6-2; Kalya Brickner-Kristi Schneeg (O-G) def. Alayna Mack-Valory Ta (E), 6-2, 6-2.
Second Doubles Backdraw: Cora Rable-Aaliyah Newland (SM) def. Chavez-Martinez, 8-1.
At Archbold
Bryan 5, Archbold 0
Singles
1. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Sophie Schramm, 6-1, 7-5; 2. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Mya Stuckey, 6-0, 6-0; 3. McKenzie Adams (B) def. Abbie Short, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Reese Grothaus-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Katie Rose-Aubri Delaney, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Brooke Taylor-Katie Seaman (B) def. Meghan Taylor-Gracie Wolf, 6-0, 6-1.
