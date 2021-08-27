LIMA  Defiance girls tennis traveled to Lima on Thursday and struggled to get anything going falling to Lima Shawnee 5-0. 

The doubles team of Alexa Ritter and Maria del Mar Moreira Chavez put up the biggest fight of the day for the Bulldogs, winning three games in the second set. No player of duo won a set for Defiance on the day.

Wauseon dropped the first two singles matches against Toledo Christian, but fought back to win the final singles match and the two doubles matches to take home a 3-2 victory. 

Girls Tennis 

Lima Shawnee def. Defiance 5-0

Singles

1. Alora Patel (S) def. Reece Miller, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Ava Patel (S) def. Mya Garcia, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Rose Kattapalli (S) def. Marissa Martinez, 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

1. Delaney Dawson-Cara De Brosse (S) def. Monse Martinez-Ava Shock, 6-1, 6-0. 2. Taylor Stumbaugh-Jenova DeBrosse (S) def. Alexa Rittner-Maria del Mar Moreira Chavez, 6-1, 6-3. 

Wauseon def. Toledo Christian 3-2

Singles

1. Kaelie Toth (TC) def. Tatum Barnes, 6-1, 6-3. 2. Jordan Foley (TC) def. Kelsey Bowers, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Emah Starkweather (W) def. Claire French, 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Brianna Hays-Emily Holcomb (W) def. Lexi Rogers-Claire Kaufman, 6-0, 6-2. 2. Kacy Burt-Kassidy Zientek (W) def. Siana Wensink-Madison Tayler, 6-1, 6-0. 

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments