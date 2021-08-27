LIMA — Defiance girls tennis traveled to Lima on Thursday and struggled to get anything going falling to Lima Shawnee 5-0.
The doubles team of Alexa Ritter and Maria del Mar Moreira Chavez put up the biggest fight of the day for the Bulldogs, winning three games in the second set. No player of duo won a set for Defiance on the day.
Wauseon dropped the first two singles matches against Toledo Christian, but fought back to win the final singles match and the two doubles matches to take home a 3-2 victory.
Girls Tennis
Lima Shawnee def. Defiance 5-0
Singles
1. Alora Patel (S) def. Reece Miller, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Ava Patel (S) def. Mya Garcia, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Rose Kattapalli (S) def. Marissa Martinez, 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
1. Delaney Dawson-Cara De Brosse (S) def. Monse Martinez-Ava Shock, 6-1, 6-0. 2. Taylor Stumbaugh-Jenova DeBrosse (S) def. Alexa Rittner-Maria del Mar Moreira Chavez, 6-1, 6-3.
Wauseon def. Toledo Christian 3-2
Singles
1. Kaelie Toth (TC) def. Tatum Barnes, 6-1, 6-3. 2. Jordan Foley (TC) def. Kelsey Bowers, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Emah Starkweather (W) def. Claire French, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Brianna Hays-Emily Holcomb (W) def. Lexi Rogers-Claire Kaufman, 6-0, 6-2. 2. Kacy Burt-Kassidy Zientek (W) def. Siana Wensink-Madison Tayler, 6-1, 6-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.