ARCHBOLD — The Bryan Girls tennis team moved to 13-2 on the season with a 4-1 victory over host Archbold.
Archbolds’s lone win was in the first singles with Sophie Schramm getting the best Bryan’s Jennessa Johnson in three sets.
Bryan’s second doubles (Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler) blanked Archbold 6-0,6-0.
Bryan 4, Archbold 1
Singles
1. Sophie Schramm (A) def. Jennessa Johnson, 6-7, 7-5, 7-5; 2. Gabi Bany (B) def. Mya Stuckey, 6-2, 6-2; 3. Kenzie Adams (B) def. Abbie Short, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Emilee Bassett- Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Elizabeth Mignin-Maggie Henry, 6-2, 6-1; 2. Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Sarah Lovejoy-Adriana Thompson, 6-0, 6-0.
MVCDS 3, Wauseon 2
Singles
1. MVCDS def. Alizia Kudlica, 6-2, 6-2; 2. Tatum Barnes (W) def. MVCDS, 6-1, 6-2; 3. MVCDS def. Aslinn Meeker, 6-3, 5-7,10-8.
Doubles
1. Sam Aeschliman-Paige Smith (W) def. MVCDS, 6-1, 6-0; 2. MVCDS def. Kim Aiker- Emah Starkweather, 6-1, 6-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.