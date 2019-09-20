ARCHBOLD — The Bryan Girls tennis team moved to 13-2 on the season with a 4-1 victory over host Archbold.

Archbolds’s lone win was in the first singles with Sophie Schramm getting the best Bryan’s Jennessa Johnson in three sets.

Bryan’s second doubles (Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler) blanked Archbold 6-0,6-0.

Bryan 4, Archbold 1

Singles

1. Sophie Schramm (A) def. Jennessa Johnson, 6-7, 7-5, 7-5; 2. Gabi Bany (B) def. Mya Stuckey, 6-2, 6-2; 3. Kenzie Adams (B) def. Abbie Short, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles

1. Emilee Bassett- Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Elizabeth Mignin-Maggie Henry, 6-2, 6-1; 2. Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Sarah Lovejoy-Adriana Thompson, 6-0, 6-0.

MVCDS 3, Wauseon 2

Singles

1. MVCDS def. Alizia Kudlica, 6-2, 6-2; 2. Tatum Barnes (W) def. MVCDS, 6-1, 6-2; 3. MVCDS def. Aslinn Meeker, 6-3, 5-7,10-8.

Doubles

1. Sam Aeschliman-Paige Smith (W) def. MVCDS, 6-1, 6-0; 2. MVCDS def. Kim Aiker- Emah Starkweather, 6-1, 6-0.

