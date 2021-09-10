ROSSFORD -- Rossford proved no match for unbeaten Bryan as the Golden Bear girls tennis team dropped just three games in five total matches in a 5-0 rout on Thursday to move to 15-0 on the year.
Kaitlyn Posey won in straight sets without dropping a game at first singles while the duo of Katelan Nagel and Caitlyn DeWitt did likewise at second doubles.
At Rossford
Bryan 5, Rossford 0
Singles
1. Kaitlyn Posey (B) won, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Kenzie Adams (B) won, 6-1, 6-0; Katie Seaman (B), 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Emma Shininger-Taylor Peel (B) won, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Katelan Nagel-Caitlyn DeWitt (B) won, 6-0, 6-0.
At Wauseon
Bluffton 4, Wauseon 1
Singles
1. Tatum Barnes (W) lost, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Kelsey Bowers (W) lost, 6-0, 6-1; Mary Andrews (W) won, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Bri Hays-Emily Holcomb (W) lost, 6-2, 7-5; 2. Kacy Burt-Kassidy Zientek (W) lost, 3-6, 6-7, 5-10.
At Springfield
Springfield 3, Napoleon 2
Singles
1. Nuber (S) def. Gracie Butler, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Jasmine Fife (N) def. Tran, 4-6, 7-5, 7-5; 3. Matthews (S) def. Kyrah Rodriguez, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Elle Stacy-Ashlynn Highfield (N) def. Daney-Jewell, 6-3, 6-2; 2. Inthanamith-Murphy (S) def. Taylor Dietrich-Samantha Bostelman, 6-2, 6-4.
At Lima Bath
Lima Bath 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 2
Singles
1. Elena Oliver (LB) def. Sami Ellerbrock, 6-1, 6-3; 2. Anne Oliver (LB) def. Alyse Balbaugh, 6-4, 6-3; 3. Morgan Schroeder (OG) def. Lexi White, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Megan Welch-Lauryn Bockrath (OG) def. Chloe Rieman-Rachel Wilroy, 6-0, 4-6, 6-1; 2. Shelby Marstellar-Abby Cartwright (LB) def. Kristi Schneeg-Paige Meyer, 6-3, 6-0.
