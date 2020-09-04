BRYAN — Bryan bounced back from a tough non-league loss to Ottawa Hills in a return to NWOAL play on Thursday as the Golden Bears downed Wauseon.
Emilee Bassett and Reese Grothaus each picked up 6-0, 6-0 victories at first and third singles, respectively, for the Golden Bears.
At Bryan
Bryan 5, Wauseon 0
Singles
Emilee Bassett (B) def. Tatum Barnes, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Katie Seaman (B) def. Emah Starkweather, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Reese Grothaus (B) def. Kelsey Bowers, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Brianna Hays-Emily Holcomb, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Gabi Bany-Kenzie Adams (B) def. Val Armas-Kassidy Zientek, 6-1, 6-0.
At Archbold
Ottawa Hills 5, Archbold 0
Singles
Catherine Rhegness (OH) def. Sophie Schramm, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Lorelei Huber (OH) def. Maggie Henry, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Abbie Westmeyer (OH) def. Mya Stuckey, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
Jamie Yark-Ellie Seifried (OH) def. Abbie Short-Adriana Thompson, 6-2, 6-0; 2. Bre Rotterdam-Elise Ansburg (OH) def. Katie Rose-Aubri Delayney, 6-1, 6-0.
Wednesday
Napoleon 3, Ayersville 0 (halted for time)
Singles
1. Gracie Butler (N) def. Kara Retcher, 6-1, 7-6 (6); 2. Alexia Saneholtz (N) def. Abi Baldwin, 1-6, 6-2, 2-1; 3. Sydney Belcher (A) led Mea Eberly, 6-4, 2-2.
Doubles
1. Elle Stacey-Kyrah Rodriguez (N) def. Katie Burke-Lana Culp, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Liz McCloud-Tisha Martinez (A) led 6-1, 5-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.