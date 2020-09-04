BRYAN — Bryan bounced back from a tough non-league loss to Ottawa Hills in a return to NWOAL play on Thursday as the Golden Bears downed Wauseon.

Emilee Bassett and Reese Grothaus each picked up 6-0, 6-0 victories at first and third singles, respectively, for the Golden Bears.

At Bryan

Bryan 5, Wauseon 0

Singles

Emilee Bassett (B) def. Tatum Barnes, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Katie Seaman (B) def. Emah Starkweather, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Reese Grothaus (B) def. Kelsey Bowers, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Brianna Hays-Emily Holcomb, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Gabi Bany-Kenzie Adams (B) def. Val Armas-Kassidy Zientek, 6-1, 6-0.

At Archbold

Ottawa Hills 5, Archbold 0

Singles

Catherine Rhegness (OH) def. Sophie Schramm, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Lorelei Huber (OH) def. Maggie Henry, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Abbie Westmeyer (OH) def. Mya Stuckey, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles

Jamie Yark-Ellie Seifried (OH) def. Abbie Short-Adriana Thompson, 6-2, 6-0; 2. Bre Rotterdam-Elise Ansburg (OH) def. Katie Rose-Aubri Delayney, 6-1, 6-0.

Wednesday

Napoleon 3, Ayersville 0 (halted for time)

Singles

1. Gracie Butler (N) def. Kara Retcher, 6-1, 7-6 (6); 2. Alexia Saneholtz (N) def. Abi Baldwin, 1-6, 6-2, 2-1; 3. Sydney Belcher (A) led Mea Eberly, 6-4, 2-2.

Doubles

1. Elle Stacey-Kyrah Rodriguez (N) def. Katie Burke-Lana Culp, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Liz McCloud-Tisha Martinez (A) led 6-1, 5-5.

