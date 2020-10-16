At Napoleon
Napoleon 3, Toledo Christian 0
Toledo Christian (4-5-2) - Saves: Zoe Strayer 4.
Napoleon (3-11-2) - Goals: Ella Rausch 2, Sophie Chipps. Assists: Karleigh Sonnenberg 2. Saves: Grace Hopkins 1.
At Wauseon
Bryan 4, Wauseon 1
Bryan (8-7-1, 3-3 NWOAL) - Goals: Allie Zimmerman 2, Ella Miller, Ella Rau. Assists: Allie Zimmerman, Ella Rau. Saves: Calysta Wasson 6.
Wauseon (5-7-2, 0-4-1 NWOAL) - Goal: Macy Gerig. Assist: Kadence Carroll.
At Delta
Liberty Center 2, Delta 0
Liberty Center (8-5-2, 3-2-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Peyton Armey, Sam Engler. Assists: Alyssa Giesige, Carly Roth. Saves: Morgan Garber 3.
Delta (3-8-4, 1-4-1 NWOAL) - Saves: Courtney Helton 7.
At Archbold
Archbold 6, Ottawa Hills 1
Ottawa Hills (11-4-1) - no statistics.
Archbold (11-1-4) - Goals: Carlee Meyer 2, Leah McQuade 2, Regan Ramirez, Emma Hall. Assists: Karsyn Hostetler 2, Macy Peterson, Kalyn Baker.
At Colunbus Grove
Kalida 1, Columbus Grove 0
Columbus Grove (7-6-2, 2-1-2 PCL) - Shots: 1. Saves: Gwen Langhals 8.
Kalida (7-8-1, 2-2-1 PCL) - Goal: Kathryn Siebeneck. Shots: 9. Saves: Kassidy Hipsher 1.
At Ft. Jennings
Ottoville 3, Ft. Jennings 1
Ottoville (10-4-2) - Goals: Alyson Saxton 2, Nicole Knippen. Assist: Jessa Burgei. Shots: 12. Saves: Skylar Turnwald 7.
Ft. Jennings (1-14) - Goal: Ellie Lindeman. Shots: 8. Saves: Reilly Fitzpatrick 9.
