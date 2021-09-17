WAUSEON -- Wauseon stayed unbeaten on the year and moved to 2-0 in Northwest Ohio Athletic League play by nipping rival Archbold 2-1 on Thursday in girls soccer action.
Rylee Vasvery netted both goals for the 8-0-1 Indians while Marie Hutchinson made six saves in net.
At Wauseon
Wauseon 2, Archbold 1
Archbold (3-2-1, 0-2 NWOAL) - Goal: Emma Hall.
Wauseon (8-0-1, 2-0 NWOAL) - Goals: Rylee Vasvery. Assists: Aariyah Hallett, Ellie Rodriguez. Saves: Marie Hutchinson 6.
At Liberty Center
Evergreen 3, Liberty Center 1
Evergreen (5-1-1, 2-0 NWOAL) - Goals: Paige Radel 2, Morgan Leonhardt. Assists: Sydney Woodring, Reagan Radel.
Liberty Center (4-3-1, 1-2 NWOAL) - No statistics.
At Lima Bath
Ottawa-Glandorf 4, Lima Bath 0
Ottawa-Glandorf (8-0, 4-0 WBL) - Goals: Bri Douglass 2, Lily Haselman, Clara Beach. Assists: Makenna Siefker, Myka Aldrich, Lily Haselman. Saves: Abby Warnecke 11.
Lima Bath (2-6, 1-2 WBL) - Saves: 11.
At Delphos Jefferson
Kalida 4, Delphos Jefferson 1
Kalida (3-4-2) - Goals: Livia Recker 3, Audra Hovest. Assist: Kenzie Fortman. Shots: 19. Saves: Kassidy Hipsher 2.
Delphos Jefferson (1-5-3) - Goal: Alyvia Lindeman. Assist: Haylee Bayman. Shots: 3. Saves: Lillian Baughn 14.
At Continental
Continental 6, Spencerville 0
Spencerville (0-6) - Shots: 8.
Continental (4-3-1) - Goals: Bryn Tegenkamp 3, Kayden Centers, Alli Scott, Jensen Armey. Assists: Kayden Centers, Bryn Tegenkamp, Jensen Armey, McKenzy Mayes. Shots: 47. Saves: Madison Burkhart 3.
At Miller City
Miller City 2, Ottoville 0
Ottoville (3-2-1, 0-1 PCL) - No statistics.
Miller City (4-0-3, 2-0-1 PCL) - Goals: Lexi Heuerman, Ava Rosengarten. Saves: Liz Otto 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.