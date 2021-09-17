WAUSEON -- Wauseon stayed unbeaten on the year and moved to 2-0 in Northwest Ohio Athletic League play by nipping rival Archbold 2-1 on Thursday in girls soccer action. 

Rylee Vasvery netted both goals for the 8-0-1 Indians while Marie Hutchinson made six saves in net. 

At Wauseon

Wauseon 2, Archbold 1

Archbold (3-2-1, 0-2 NWOAL) - Goal: Emma Hall.

Wauseon (8-0-1, 2-0 NWOAL) - Goals: Rylee Vasvery. Assists: Aariyah Hallett, Ellie Rodriguez. Saves: Marie Hutchinson 6.

At Liberty Center

Evergreen 3, Liberty Center 1

Evergreen (5-1-1, 2-0 NWOAL) - Goals: Paige Radel 2, Morgan Leonhardt. Assists: Sydney Woodring, Reagan Radel.

Liberty Center (4-3-1, 1-2 NWOAL) - No statistics.

At Lima Bath

Ottawa-Glandorf 4, Lima Bath 0

Ottawa-Glandorf (8-0, 4-0 WBL) - Goals: Bri Douglass 2, Lily Haselman, Clara Beach. Assists: Makenna Siefker, Myka Aldrich, Lily Haselman. Saves: Abby Warnecke 11.

Lima Bath (2-6, 1-2 WBL) - Saves: 11.

At Delphos Jefferson

Kalida 4, Delphos Jefferson 1

Kalida (3-4-2) - Goals: Livia Recker 3, Audra Hovest. Assist: Kenzie Fortman. Shots: 19. Saves: Kassidy Hipsher 2.

Delphos Jefferson (1-5-3) - Goal: Alyvia Lindeman. Assist: Haylee Bayman. Shots: 3. Saves: Lillian Baughn 14.

At Continental

Continental 6, Spencerville 0

Spencerville (0-6) - Shots: 8.

Continental (4-3-1) - Goals: Bryn Tegenkamp 3, Kayden Centers, Alli Scott, Jensen Armey. Assists: Kayden Centers, Bryn Tegenkamp, Jensen Armey, McKenzy Mayes. Shots: 47. Saves: Madison Burkhart 3.

At Miller City

Miller City 2, Ottoville 0

Ottoville (3-2-1, 0-1 PCL) - No statistics.

Miller City (4-0-3, 2-0-1 PCL) - Goals: Lexi Heuerman, Ava Rosengarten. Saves: Liz Otto 2.

