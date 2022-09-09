WAUSEON — It was a goal frenzy for Wauseon on Thursday as the Indians picked up their fourth win of the season with a 7-0 home non-league win over Northwood.
Teagan Rupp grabbed a hat trick for the Indians while Abby Smith had two goals as well. Kasmyn Carroll and Ann Spieles each pitched in a goal as well. Carroll, Smith and Rylee Vasvery all had assists.
At Wauseon
Wauseon 7, Northwood 0
Northwood (2-5) - No statistics.
Wauseon (4-2) - Goals: Teagan Rupp 3, Abby Smith 2, Kasmyn Carroll, Ann Spieles. Assists: Kasmyn Carroll, Abby Smith, Rylee Vasvery.
At Bryan
Bryan 2, Bowling Green 0
Bowling Green (1-5) - No statistics.
Bryan (5-2) - Goals: Tabithah Taylor, Kailee Thiel. Saves: Calysta Wasson 4, Mylie Vollmer 2.
At Bluffton
Ottawa-Glandorf 2, Bluffton 1
Ottawa-Glandorf (5-1-1) - Goals: Myka Aldrich, Bri Douglass. Shots: 14. Saves: Emma Brinkman 1.
Bluffton (6-1) - Goal: Ella Armstrong. Assist: Sami Scoles. Shots: 2. Saves: Julia Mehaffie 12.
