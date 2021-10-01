METAMORA — Bryan and Evergreen entered Thursday’s Northwest Ohio Athletic League showdown tied atop the league standings at 3-0 and left it tied as a late Bryan goal forced a 1-1 draw.

Macy Burton headed in the equalizer on a pass from Allie Zimmerman with just over two minutes left in regulation to tie things up for Bryan (No. 12 Division II OSSCA). The Bears have Swanton (Oct. 5) and Wauseon (Oct. 14) left on their league schedule while Evergreen has Archbold (Oct. 5) and Swanton (Oct. 14) remaining.

At Evergreen

Bryan 1, Evergreen 1

Bryan (11-0-1, 3-0-1 NWOAL) - Goal: Macy Burton. Assist: Allie Zimmerman. Saves: Calysta Wasson 6.

Evergreen (9-1-2, 3-0-1 NWOAL) - Goal: Paige Radel.

At Wauseon

Wauseon 1, Swanton 0

Swanton (3-7, 1-3 NWOAL) - No statistics.

Wauseon (10-1-1, 3-1 NWOAL) - Goal: Teagan Rupp. Assist: Kasmyn Carroll. Saves: Madison Strain 5.

At Liberty Center

Archbold 0, Liberty Center 0

Archbold (6-3-2, 2-2-1 NWOAL) - No statistics.

Liberty Center (4-4-2, 1-3-1 NWOAL) - No statistics.

At Delphos

Miller City 4, Delphos Jefferson 1

Miller City (6-2-3) - Goals: Taylor Wilhelm 2, Lexi Heuerman, Ava Rosengarten. Assist: Ava Rosengarten. Saves: Liz Otto 3.

Delphos Jefferson (4-6-3) - Goal: Alyvia Lindeman.

At Lima Shawnee

Lima Shawnee 1, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

Ottawa-Glandorf (10-1, 5-1 WBL) - Saves: Abby Warnecke 4.

Lima Shawnee (11-1, 7-0 WBL) - Goal: Kamryn Morris. Saves: Kaelan Swallow 9.

